Editorial roundup

News this week that the Cleveland Browns have launched long-term planning that could end with a new Browns Stadium is at once encouraging and distressing.

We’re encouraged that the Browns have the foresight to begin planning more than a decade out for a project that likely would cost close to $1 billion and draw on precious public resources. That’s far better than creating a crisis at the last moment, as happened with the proposal to renovate Quicken Loans Arena last year.

But we are distressed that the Browns are thinking about the stadium in a vacuum.

Over the next three decades, we will be talking about the need for far more than a new football stadium. We’ll likely need a new arena and baseball stadium. We might want to talk about building a modern airport, maybe at the Ravenna Arsenal. We should be talking about a far better public transit system, with expanded light rail.

The conversation that the Browns have launched with an early vision of a football stadium development should be about so much more than a place to watch the Browns. It should trigger a public, region wide exercise about where we want Northeast Ohio to go over the next 20 years, how we get there and who will lead the charge.

Many victims of sexual assault or harassment do not come forward because they are afraid of retaliation. One might suppose that if any employer could protect them, it would be the U.S. military.

But the number of armed service members reporting they were retaliated against for filing sexual abuse or harassment complaints may be growing. In 2016, 84 victims said they faced retaliation.

By last year, the number was up to 146, according to the Pentagon.

And, the number of sexual assaults in the military may be on the upswing. The same Pentagon report noted that during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2015, 6,172 sexual assaults were reported in the military.

During the ensuing fiscal year, there were 6,769 assaults reported.

This is unacceptable. Period. Men and women serving our country in uniform make many sacrifices and often take many risks. Being sexually assaulted, then retaliated against for daring to report the crime, should not be something about which they need to worry. Defense Department officials need to crack down on this — now.

