Editorial roundup

On the eve of Super Bowl 52, this Editorial Board asked whether Canton was ready for some football.

The level of civic involvement and participation in Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs set a high standard for other cities to meet in future years of major NFL events. So, we wondered, is the entire population in and around Canton — from elected leaders to volunteer greeters at Akron-Canton Airport — prepared to do whatever it would take to bring some portion of the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft to town?

The Canton-Cleveland bid is competing against similar requests from Denver, Kansas City, Nashville and Las Vegas. Winners are expected to be announced during the league’s spring meeting, May 21-23.

Last week, the Canton-Cleveland bid got a nudge from the state’s two U.S. senators.

“These two cities, along with the state of Ohio, offer excellent economic and historical opportunities, as well as the necessary experience to host the NFL Draft,” the letter from Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads. “We believe the Cleveland/Canton bid is second to none, and we urge you to give their bid your full consideration.”

We concur.

Much has been tried in recent years to control the toxic algal blooms that show up in the western basin of Lake Erie. But progress has been slow, and it has become clearer each summer that more will need to be done before the lake’s health improves.

Ohio should have sent out an SOS sooner, but this week’s decision by Gov. John Kasich and the Ohio EPA to get Lake Erie added to the impaired waters list was the right call.

The impairment designation, if allowed as part of a two-year evaluation of all state waterways mandated by the Clean Water Act, will require the state to work with the U.S. EPA to develop a specific plan to remediate the algae problem.

The voluntary measures could become mandatory under the impaired designation, which came out through a draft of the EPA’s water quality report on Thursday.

Some state legislators and several environmental groups had been pushing for the designation in hopes it would pave the way for increased pollution regulations. It finally came after consultation between the EPA, the Kasich administration and experts from Bowling Green State University, among other organizations.

Last summer’s bloom showed Ohio is still losing the battle with toxic algae. The lake won’t cure itself. It needs all the help we can give it.

