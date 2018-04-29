CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

A new event for Covington is coming on Saturday, May 12. The Covington Community Food Truck Rally will be held that day from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. It will take place on Wall Street, between Maple and University streets, or in front of the Brethren Church and its parking lot. More experienced Covington residents will remember this as the site of the old, old school building!

The Miami Valley Music Festival Association is sponsoring this event, which will feature live music, food trucks, concessionaires, vendors, a car show, and a beer garden. The Miami Valley Music Festival Association is a grassroots non-profit organization which has raised and given away thousands of dollars to Miami Valley charities, such as the Covington Outreach Association, Hospice of Miami County, Miami County Health Partners, and Riverside Developmental Disabilities., all during the past 12 years.

The largest event for the Miami Valley Music Festival Association is the Miami Valley Music Fest held in Troy. This year’s event will be July 20-21, at the Eagles Campground near Troy. This festival showcases some of the best local and regional bands, as well as hosting vendors, performance artists, and local charities. Everyone is invited to swing over in a few weeks, and check out the delicious food, drink, and music that will be right here in Covington!

Two days after the food truck rally, Covington residents will again be treated to a thrilling evening under the big top! On Monday, May 14, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus brings its show back to our village. The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, which is sponsored by the Covington Chamber of Commerce, will again feature two 90-minute shows consisting of high-flying acrobatic acts, horses, dogs, clowns, a lion, and a tiger! There will also be prizes for the kiddos and plenty of delicious circus snacks.

Show times on Monday, May 14 are 5 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the following Covington Chamber businesses: Al’s BP, Siegel’s Country Store, Covington Savings & Loan, Sellman’s Furniture, The Stitchery, Koverman-Staley-Dickerson Insurance, and at the Covington Government Center. It was a very enjoyable time two years ago, so if you couldn’t attend then, please make plans to come check out the circus. Only through the community’s support can these type of events continue to come to our village. It will be an event your children or grandchildren will remember for years to come! To learn more about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, visit their website at www.cmcircus.com. Also, tell them how much you enjoyed the show by visiting their Facebook page.

Invitations to the annual Covington High School Alumni Banquet have been mailed. The 2018 Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 2, at the K-8 building, with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Honored class pictures will be taken from 4-5 p.m., and classes being honored this year include 2018, 2008, 1993, 1968 and 1958. Our master of ceremonies will be Jim Meyer, and the guest speaker will be 1972 CHS graduate Tom Dunn. The catered meal will be prepared by Batdorf’s Red Barn Catering and Lee’s Chicken. A delicious menu is planned, and the Buccs football team will once again be there to assist the Alumni. Once you receive your invitation, please return it to the Alumni Association at P.O. Box 31, Covington, OH 45318 before Saturday, May 14. If you have any questions, or you are an alumnus who didn’t receive an invitation, please contact Beverly (Clark) Zimmer at zimmerb6453@hotmail.com.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

