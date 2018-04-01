CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

The P.L.U.S. 5K run has been a staple of the early spring 5K calendar for many years now. This year’s event, however, is taking place several weeks later, and also has a new name. The Eric Flory P.L.U.S. 5K Run and Walk will take place Saturday, April 14. It has been renamed in loving memory of Eric Flory, a dear friend of the P.L.U.S. organization and everyone who is involved with it. The race this year will again begin and end at the St. John’s Lutheran Church at 200 E. Bridge St. It is still a fast and flat course, through residential streets and country roads. Time splits and water stations will be available at each mile interval.

The entry fee for pre-registered runners will be $15, and includes a race t-shirt. This pre-registration is due this Wednesday, April 4, so hurry if you’d like to be included at the lower price and with a race shirt! The entry fee the day of the race is $20, and does not include a t-shirt. Race-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. It is easy to register online at www.canstoprunningco.com/local-races.

There will be cash prizes for the top three overall male and female finishers, in increments of $100, $50, and $25, as well as plaques to those top three finishers. Special awards will also be given for the best elementary (K-6) and secondary (7-12) boy and girl finishers. And to add to the hardware to be earned, the race will also distribute medals to the top three runners in each age and gender category. Afterward, race results will be posted at www.cantstoprunningco.com.

For additional information, contact race coordinator Dave Larson at (937) 570-0197. Checks may be made payable to P.L.U.S. and mailed with an entry form to P.O. Box 51, Covington, OH 45318. And even if one isn’t a runner, walkers are very welcome to this family-friendly event! Nearly half of the participants have traditionally been walkers, with children, strollers, etc., so feel free to just come out for some exercise on Saturday, April 14, to benefit a worthy cause! All proceeds from the 5K will benefit the Covington fifth and sixth grade Overnighter, which has been a Covington staple since your columnist attended just a few years ago! Only because of the generosity of the Covington community can this event continue.

Fields of Grace Worship Center would like to cordially thank everyone who attended their eighth annual Community Easter Egg Hunt held on March 24, at the Covington Park. There were over 1,000 folks in attendance at this year’s event, and with the cold weather, that figure is truly amazing! They would like to thank the Village of Covington for the use of the Community Park and Roger Finfrock for allowing vehicles to park on Finfrock Construction property.

A special thank you is also due to the residents of Covington Care Center, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Assisted Living, Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua Manor, Covington High School FCCLA, and Girl Scout Troop #30085 for stuffing 14,000 eggs for the event! An impressive total of 27,000 eggs were hunted this year. Thank you also to the people of Fields of Grace and other individuals for the donations of 12 bikes, 44 baskets, and thousands of pieces of candy. A special thank you to the Scott Family McDonald’s for the donation of a bike, two baskets, and prizes of a free Happy Meal per week for a year for six lucky children!

Lastly, thank you to the more than 55 volunteers who came out early on a cold Saturday morning to prepare for the day’s events. And for those who got too chilly this year, remember that 2019’s egg hunt will be in April, so look forward to warmer weather!

For those with children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren entering kindergarten next year at Covington Elementary School, registration and screening will be held on Wednesday, April 11, and Thursday, April 12. The times will run from 8-11 a.m. and from 12-3 p.m. Any child who will be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2018, is eligible to attend kindergarten. Parents of these children are asked to call the elementary office at 473-2252 to make an appointment to screen and register. And please remember, parents must bring their child’s certified birth certificate, record of immunizations, proof of residency, and custodial papers (if applicable).

And don’t forget the community blood drive at the Eagles from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, April 16, and the Bucc Boosters Couples Bowling on Saturday, April 21, from 6-9 p.m. More information about both will appear in my next column.

April brings memorial 5K

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

