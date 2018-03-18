CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

This Friday is your final chance to enjoy some delicious all-you-can-eat walleye for 2018, as March 23 is the final Lenten fish fry at St. Teresa Catholic Church. The delicious walleye and side dishes will be served from 4-7 p.m. in the parish hall annex. The cost is only $7 for fish, green beans, applesauce, a roll, and coffee or water. Other beverages and desserts may also be purchased for an additional cost. If you miss out, you’ll have to wait until next year. As proof of how delicious this meal is, there is always a line to eat. But this fact merely guarantees the freshest, most delicious fish, right out of the fryer!

This coming Saturday, March 24, the Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting their eighth annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. There will be over 25,000 eggs to hunt this year, over 25 baskets, 13 bikes, and six Happy Meal-a-Week for a year certificates to be given away. And back by popular demand in 2018 is the baby table. Parents of little ones under one year of age may hunt with their babies for all kinds of useful baby items to take home instead of candy. The event will take place this year at the Covington Community Park at 1 p.m., rain, shine, or snow. The hunt will begin promptly at 1:20 p.m. Plan to come early to get in line.

The Community Easter Egg Hunt is a free event and open to all children up to 11 years of age in Covington and all surrounding communities. Age groups will be divided for the hunt beginning with the youngest age group first. Only one parent will be allowed to enter with their child when designated, except for the baby group, in which two parents will be permitted. The church is asking that participants please bring something in which to collect their eggs. And again this year, Fields of Grace will once again be recycling the plastic eggs after the hunt is over.

And yes, the Easter Bunny will once again be available for pictures. This year, he will have his own area for better picture availability. Parents are asked to please park at Finfrock Construction and surrounding streets on South Main St. The only entry into the park on the day of the hunt will be on Main Street, and there will be no parking at the park. Transportation will be provided down to the park for those who may need it. For further information, please go to the church’s website at fieldsofgrace.org, or visit their Facebook page. One may also contact the church at 573-4282.

And the next day, on Sunday, March 25, Fields of Grace Worship Center will be showing the movie “The Passion of the Christ.” The movie will begin at 6:45 p.m. and will be shown in the sanctuary of the church, located at 326 Troy Pike. This event is also open to anyone in the public who would like to attend.

And lastly, a brief bit of information for all Covington High School alumni. The Covington Alumni Association will be mailing out invitations to the annual banquet during the week of April 3. So if any alumnus has an address change to report, please contact Beverly (Clark) Zimmer at zimmerb6453@hotmail.com.

The 2018 Covington Alumni Banquet will be held on June 2, at the K-8 building, beginning at 6 p.m. The master of ceremonies will be Jim Meyer, and the guest speaker will be 1972 CHS graduate, Tom Dunn. Classes being honored this year include 2018, 2008, 1993, 1968 and 1958.

The catered meal will be prepared by Batdorf’s Red Barn Catering and Lee’s Chicken. A delicious menu is planned, and the Buccs football team will once again be there to assist our alumni. Please mark your calendar and we’ll plan to see you there!

Here comes Peter Cottontail!

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

