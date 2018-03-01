What’s the problem with most gyms?

Most of us have been there, we joined a gym, we were really excited in the beginning, but then something happens and we quit. We get frustrated at ourselves, we try again, and the pattern repeats. We might even get upset at the gym charging us money for a membership we are not using anymore, thinking, “What a rip off business this is. I quit going but they are still charging me money. How could a business like that exist? That’s why gyms suck.” That’s the connection that we make and we quit going all together.

Let’s face it, the number reason why most people quit going to the gym is because they lose motivation and don’t see enough or any changes. Here are a few things to consider when to joining a gym:

1. Understand what you are looking for. For most of, we just want to stick with it and see results. The question you need to be asking is, does this gym have a system/protocol to help me stick with it? Am I willing to pay a little bit extra for me to have additional guidance and coaching knowing that my biggest issue in the past has been giving up?

2. Exercising is a very logical thing to do. Most of us don’t do it because we don’t feel like doing it or we don’t want to do it. That’s a very emotional response. One thing to check into when you are shopping for gyms is will a professional coach sit down with you and brainstorm a few things like:

a. Your hopes and expectations for the future.

b. Everything you’ve tried on your own and why it didn’t work long term.

c. New game plan to ensure the past has no chance of ever repeating.

3. What kind of a protocol does the gym have for you to stick with it without having to pay for it? Contrary to most peoples beliefs, gyms with the right heart and the right intentions, do not just want to sign people up and hope that they never come in. Remember, the folks that work inside of these gyms are good people and want to see people change whether they pay to work with a coach or not. In fact, the health club business doesn’t work if members don’t use the gym. Using the gym means a few things, the member is motivated, the member likes the environment, and the member is seeing results. It’s these kinds of members that a gym can build a business on. These members typically refer their friends and that’s how the business works.

4. What kind of activities does the gym have to encourage members to use the gym? Going back to point No. 2, if members don’t use the gym, when the membership comes to an end, they will not renew and they certainly won’t refer friends. What’s important to know is are there challenges, games, promos designed to help encourage members to use a facility?

5. What kinds of kind activities does the gym partake in outside the club? What do you really have in common with the people that work in that gym? Some gyms do quite a bit in their community by giving their time and their money on a regular basis. Gyms with the right heart and the right character understand that the gym business is all about making people feel really good about themselves. Do you like the way this gyms feels? Do you like the way you are treated?

In closing, gyms with the right heart and the right character will go out of their way to make sure you are motivated and sticking with it. Gyms with the right heart and the right character will encourage you to work with a coach not because they want your money but because they know that the best way to succeed is to have a guide. Gyms with the right heart and the right character will sign you up on a 12 month membership not because they want to contract and put you in “jail” with a 12 month membership but because they know that exercising isn’t something that you do here and there. Exercising is something you must do all the time and they will commit to you just as much you commit to them. If you are about to quit your gym, take some personal accountability, call the gym and ask for help. You might be surprised at the kind of response you get.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/03/web1_Mike_Gelfot.jpg

Michael Gelfgot Guest Columnist

Michael Gelfgot is certified though the Functional Aging Institute and has over 15 years of experience in the health and wellness industry. He is a regional manager at Anytime Fitness.

Michael Gelfgot is certified though the Functional Aging Institute and has over 15 years of experience in the health and wellness industry. He is a regional manager at Anytime Fitness.