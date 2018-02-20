CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

This Friday continues the late winter delicious dinner season here in Covington. St. Teresa Catholic Church will host its first all-you-can-eat walleye Lenten Fish Fry this Friday, Feb. 23, from 4-7 p.m. in the parish hall annex. The cost is a mere $7 for fish, green beans, applesauce, a roll, and coffee or water. Other beverages and desserts may also be purchased. The fish fries will occur every other week during Lent, with the next ones being March 9 and March 23, all from 4-7 p.m. One certainly need not be Catholic to stop out and enjoy a delicious fish dinner this Friday!

Our next meal is the annual Covington High School Spaghetti Supper, to be held on Wednesday, March 7. Serving times will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the new K-8 school cafeteria. All proceeds from the dinner will go to the Covington Schools Scholarship Fund Program. The menu features all-you-can-eat Italian spaghetti and garlic toast, and also includes homemade cole slaw, dessert, and a drink. The cost is only $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, and $3 for children under 12. Carryout orders will also be available.

The March music concert will also be held at the high school gym the same evening. The Covington Music programs have made great improvement during the past several years, with many more students participating. All community members are invited to attend both events to help support our Covington youth. And the community scholarship fund drive is underway. Donations to the scholarship fund may be sent to Karen Brackman at Covington High School, 807 Chestnut St., Suite A, Covington, through March 23. For more information about the Scholarship Fund, please call 473-3746. The community’s continued support is greatly appreciated!

And finally, the Covington Noon Optimist Club and Covington Kiwanis Club will be hosting the annual Covington Pancake Day on Saturday, March 10, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Covington K-8 School cafeteria. Tickets are available at the door, and are $7 each for adults. Children under ten may eat for only $4. A ticket is good for your fill of delicious pancakes, coffee, and one serving of sausage, applesauce, juice, or milk. 2018 marks the 53rd annual Pancake Day event in Covington, which was originally started by the Kiwanis Club in 1965. Over the last half-century, Covington’s Pancake Day has become a joint venture with the Noon Optimist Club.

All proceeds from Pancake Day stay in the Covington community to benefit the youth of the village and are split between the two service clubs. The Covington Kiwanis Club sponsors the CHS Key Club and other projects in town, such as the J.R. Clarke Library reading program. The Covington Noon Optimist Club makes contributions to the CHS Scholarship Fund and sponsors the Middle School Oratorical Contest, Elementary Safety Patrol, Halloween Contest, High School Honors Banquet, the P.L.U.S. organization, the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference for CHS students, Covington music programs, and numerous other donations to worthy Covington youth-oriented causes.

Pancake Day would not be possible without the continued generous support of numerous Covington area businesses whose sponsorship will be visible on the placemats and in the Stillwater Valley Advertiser. Please patronize those businesses that generously support the youth of our village!

Fish, spaghetti on the menu

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

