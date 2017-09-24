CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, you only have two more days to do so for Covington Fire & Rescue’s Winner’s Pork Chop Dinner. This fundraiser will be Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m, but ticket sales end tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 26. Tickets are only $8, and include a Winner’s Meats pork chop, baked beans, potatoes au gratin, roll, cookie, and a drink. It will take place at the fire house at 801 E. Broadway. You may dine-in or carry out. But tickets are presale only, and are available from any Covington Fire & Rescue member, or contact 418-5144 or 216-9673. All proceeds benefit Covington Fire & Rescue.

There is a big event this week at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, as well as a new program on which to report. This Thursday, Sept. 28, Dr. Insecta’s Original Bug Lab will visit the library. I think this qualifies as a big event! This will be an exciting opportunity for children of all ages to interact with real bugs and learn fun facts about these weird creatures. Please contact the library at 473-2226 to sign up to meet the one and only, Dr. Insecta.

Thanks to the generosity of the J.R. Clarke Friends of the Library group, the library will soon have an exciting new program to offer. The Library is pleased to announce that J.R. Clarke, through a partnership with the Stillwater Stargazers Astronomy Club, will be purchasing a telescope for their patrons to borrow, as they explore the science of astronomy by stargazing. Inquire at the library for details. The director and staff of the Library wish to thank the Friends of the Library for your support! And the “Friends” are always seeking new members. The only requirement for membership is that you love our local public library and want to see it succeed. Again, please inquire at the library or call 473-2226.

And it’s almost that time of year again, believe it or not. Fields of Grace Worship Center will again host their seventh annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1-3 p.m. at the Covington Community Park. Children are invited to wear their favorite non-scary costume and stroll among the decorated vehicles and trucks, collecting candy and goodies, ride the train, and many more activities. New this year will be a trunk-decorating contest, open to all individuals and businesses in Covington and the surrounding communities.

The theme for Trunk or Treat this year will be a ‘sports theme’, but one does not have to follow this theme to still be involved. First place receives $100, second place $50, and third place $25. Please call Fields of Grace at 573-4282 to participate in the contest or just be a part of the lineup.

And once again at Trunk or Treat this year, the Covington FFA Chapter will be hosting a Kiddie Tractor Pull, put on by the National Kiddie Tractor Pull Association. This is for ages 3-8, and registration begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Main Street exit of the park. The tractor pull begins at 1:30 p.m., so please come plenty early to get registered. This event is free, and first, second, and third place trophies will be awarded in each age group. The FFA will also be collecting new adult men and women’s socks for soldiers currently serving in the military.

As always for Trunk or Treat, there will be no parking in the park. Please park on surrounding streets and at Finfrock Construction. Transportation down to the park for handicapped individuals will be provided from Finfrock’s, and entry to Trunk or Treat will be from the Main Street park exit only. For more information, please contact the church at 573-4282, visit them on Facebook, or on the web at fieldsofgrace.org.

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

