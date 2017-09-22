State briefs

Push seeks Glenn congressional medal

COLUMBUS (AP) — A proposal in their home state to award John and Annie Glenn a congressional medal has had its first hearing.

The resolution heard Tuesday urges Congress to recognize the late astronaut and his widow because they inspired a generation of Americans, gave back to the country through public service and “made our nation a better place.”

The original legislation mistakenly sought a Congressional Medal of Honor, a military recognition. The sponsor says that will be changed to a Congressional Gold Medal.

John Glenn died Dec. 8 at 95. He was the first American to orbit Earth, a long-time Democratic U.S. senator and founder of a public affairs college at Ohio State University.

Annie Glenn, 97, overcame a debilitating stutter to become a leading advocate for Americans with communicative disorders.

Man arrested in slaying

YOUNGSTOWN — A judge in Ohio has set bond at $1 million for a man accused of fatally shooting the father of his 3-week-old grandson while the father held the child.

Bond for 61-year-old Louis Littlejohn was set at a hearing Wednesday. The shooting occurred Monday night during a domestic dispute in Youngstown. Twenty-seven-year-old Charles Pargo died at the scene.

Littlejohn, of Liberty Township, is charged with aggravated murder. Court records don’t indicate if he has an attorney.

WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police say the shooting occurred after an argument between the two men over the infant’s custody. Police say the dispute appeared to have been resolved when Littlejohn went back into the home and shot Pargo as he held the baby, who wasn’t injured.

Police say Littlejohn then walked outside and surrendered.

Driver fleeing traffic stop crashes, killing 3

CINCINNATI — Police in Ohio say a driver fleeing a traffic stop crashed his vehicle into a tree, killing all three occupants.

Authorities say the crash occurred early Wednesday in Cincinnati after an attempted traffic stop. Springfield Township police say the driver made a lanes violation and a registration check showed multiple driving suspensions linked to the car’s license plate. The driver fled at a “high rate of speed,” and officers reported losing sight of the vehicle.

Cincinnati police say 36-year-old Mussah Pierre lost control of the 2013 Chevrolet Impala. They say the vehicle crossed the center line, hit a parked vehicle, overturned and hit a tree.

Police say Pierre, 35-year-old John Edwards and 21-year-old Jermaine Tucker died at the scene. Police didn’t identify their hometowns.

Authorities found handguns and marijuana inside.

Authorities investigating reported dog attack

MOUNT VERNON — Ohio authorities are investigating a reported dog attack that killed a 1-month-old boy.

The Dispatch reports 25-year-old Teddy Hagans called 911 around 6 a.m. Wednesday to report that his dog had mauled the infant inside his bassinet.

Emergency medical crews pronounced the infant dead at the Knox County home about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Columbus.

The Knox County dog warden removed two pit bulls from the home.

The boy’s mother, a 23-year-old nurse’s aide, wasn’t at home when the reported attack occurred.

Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer declined to release details about the death or the investigation, which also involves the county coroner’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Cleveland asks FBI for help in solving homicides

CLEVELAND — Cleveland has asked the FBI for help in reducing the number of unsolved homicides.

Police Chief Calvin Williams on Tuesday announced the formation of a homicide review task force that will include FBI agents and Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County sheriff’s deputies.

Mayor Frank Jackson last month called the city’s homicide clearance rate of around 50 percent “unacceptable.” There have been 85 homicides in Cleveland this year.

Details about how the task force will operate haven’t been finalized. The head of the Cleveland FBI office says he’ll make agents and crime analysts available.

Williams said the task force will examine homicide cases to determine if there are links to other violent crimes across Cuyahoga County.

Cleveland has commissioned a study to examine how its homicide unit is staffed and detectives engage residents.