TROY

Joyce Parmley, Steven Parmley to Joe Johnson Properties LLC, one lot, $200,000.

April Price, Tyler Price to Bradley Smith, Leah Smith, one lot, $249,900.

Amanda Lazier, Andrew Lazier to Sheryl Johnson, Chelsea Reese, one lot, $65,000.

Watson McCoy to Derrick McCoy, a part lot, $0.

Keystone Land Development Inc. to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $49,900.

Aluscia Jones, Scott Jones, Samuel Moore, Vicki Moore to Aaron Baker, one lot, $94,000.

Clunk, Hoose Co. LPA attorney in fact, Federal National Mortgage Association to Hank Coleman, one lot, $0.

Stephanie Brugger, Burte to Thomas Szafrankski, one lot, $76,500.

Kevin Accurso, trustee, Kevin Accurso Revocable Living Trust to Indiana Ave. Properties LLC, three lots, $562,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company, Manley Deas Kochalski LLC, power of attorney to Elbert Feltner, one lot, $0.

Tag Property Group to FDH Investments LLC, a part lot, $15,000.

April Price, Tyler Price to Bradley Smith, Leah Smith, one lot, $249,700.

PIQUA

Janet Dunlavey to Donna Wright, Steve Wright, one lot, $20,000.

Lloyd Kotcamp to Rachel Olding, a part lot, $72,000.

Joanel Rurode to Madeline Hopper, a part lot, $67,000.

Sullenberger Rentals to Realco Holdings IV Ltd., one lot, $25,000.

Billy Elizey, Sarah Elizey to Pamela Martin two lots, $53,300.

Aaron Rank, Nicola Rank to Pamela Martin, two lots, $53,300.

Daniel Rank to Pamela Martin, two lots, $53,300.

Tammy Napier to Glenn Napier Jr., one lot, $12,500.

Daniel Harrison, Rebecca Harrison to Eric Andrews, Julie Andrews, one lot, $168,000.

CASSTOWN

Christopher Loughman, Stacey Loughman to Austin McCuistion, one lot, one part lot, $99,500.

COVINGTON

Brad Petry, Courtney Petry to Charlotte Cobb, one lot, $125,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Christina Turley, Stephen Turley to Stephen Turley, two lots, $0.

Carrie Brunello, Lawrence Brunello to Jessica Stanbery, Karl Stanbery, two lots, $172,000.

NVR Inc. to Cheryl Tuck, Larry Tuck, two lots, $265,400.

NVR Inc. to Lee Wise, two lots, $263,900.

Inverness Group Inc. to Kent Smith, Kimberly Smith, two lots, $307,600.

PLEASANT HILL

Rebecca Branson, Samuel Branson to Clayton Garber, one lot, $80,000.

TIPP CITY

Patrick Turner to Michael Suber, Molly Watson Suber, two part lots, $57,000.

Lisa Bolton, Thomas Bolton to Jessica Williams, Lyle Williams, onel ot, $250,000.

WEST MILTON

Terry Bush, Paolina Quafisi to Cole Jones, Whitney Lane, one lot, $110,000.

David Kramer, Mary Kramer to Triple D and B LLC, a part lot, $0.

Carrington Mortgage Services, JP Morgan Mortgage Acquistion to Triple D and B LLC, one lot, $0.

Naomi Carolus, executor, Estate of Russell Carolus to Kathy Vickers, one lot, $160,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Joy Urschel, Steven Urschel to Silvia Martinez, $33,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Kenneth Schaefer, Sandra Schaefer to Glenda Tron, Gordon Tron, 10.3893 acres, 44.1286 acres, $400,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Jane Fullmer, Jane Geus, Michael Geus to Rebecca Baker, Scott Baker, 1.864 acres, 0.145 acres, $305,000.

MONROE TWP.

Cindy Hill to Cindy Hill, Dan Hill, $0.

NVR Inc. to Jessica Hedger, Kisle Hedger, one lot, $279,600.

Angela Woodward, Jonathan Woodward to Angela Woodward, Jonathan Woodward, $0.

Curtis Hayes, Lashonda Hayes to Linette Gerlach, Steven Gerlach, 1.922 acres, $205,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Estate of Dorothy Voisard to Ricky Voisard, two lots, $0.

Pamela Martin to Bessie Lachappelle, Paul Lachapelle, 3.364 acres, $247,000.

UNION TWP.

Charles Karns, Dolores Karns to Jayme Hoying, Matthew Hoying, 14.885 acres, $205,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Jane Langston, Keith Langston, attorney in fact to Cassie Barham, Kenneth Barham, 1.339 acres, $92,000.