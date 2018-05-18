Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Harmony Properties to 45 Cherry Hill Court II, one lot, $114,500.

Anthony Dawson, Charity Dawson to Cathy Bevan, one lot, $0.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Brandon Freytag, Stacey Freytag, one lot, $560,000.

NVR Inc. to Jack Romick, Jennifer Romick, one lot, $336,600.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $58,400.

David Church, Emily Church to Brandon Jay, one lot, one part lot, $100,000.

Jamison Construction Inc. to Christina Fuller, one lot, $198,000.

First United Methodist Church of Troy to VSF Investments 2 Ltd., one lot, $75,000.

Harry Honeycutt to Donald Wogoman, Tonia Wogoman, one lot, $155,000.

James Funderburg, Kathy Funderburg, Susan Funderburg, Thomas Funderburg to Becky Arthur, William Arthur, one lot, $218,000.

Shirley Marker to Christina Rankin, Jack Rankin, two part lots, $170,000.

PIQUA

Sandra Slife, attorney in fact, Betty Wooley to Monica Lee, one lot, $67,000.

David Webb, Sandra Ziegler to Jeremiah Love, one lot, $162,900.

Estate of Chet Osborne to Bernadine Hughes, William Hughes, two lots, $7,000.

Ceridwen Shellabarger, Ryan Shellabarger, Ceridwen Stine to James Freeman, Jerilynn Freeman, 2.50 acres, $27,500.

Estate of Margaret Glagola, Deanna Rego, administrator to Tommy Coppock Jr., one lot, $60,000.

Estate of Wayne Simon to Brenda Williams, one lot, $0.

Melissa Beasley, successor co-trustee, Douglas Johnston, successor co-trustee, Thomas Johnston Declaration of Trust to Melissa Beasley, Douglas Johnston, a part lot, $0.

Richard Baker, Wendy Baker to Joshua Mourey, one lot, $114,000.

Mary Dibling, Carolyn Karnehm to Mary Dibling, one lot, $0.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development,one part lot, $0.

TIPP CITY

Charles Scretzman, Stacy Schretzman to John Hicks, Robin Hicks, one lot, $400,000.

Mary Ann Yetter, Michael Yetter to Darek Gentry, Jennifer Gentry, two part lots, $80,000.

Estate of Garnette Reynolds to Mark Warner, one lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Nikolas Everhart, Violette Everhart to Brittney Jones, two lots, $101,700.

Melodye Scherman, Jeffrey Webb to Jeffrey Webb, Melodye Webb, one lot, $0.

Diane Marcengill, John Marcengill to Heather Beverly, a part lot, $102,500.

PLEASANT HILL

Barbara Marchal, John Marchal to Anne Case, Joshua Case, a part lo,t, $129,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Antonette McWhorter-Young, Scott young to Akmed Mirzayev, Rustam Mirzayev, two lots, $227,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,700.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $51,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,700.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Pamela Wolf to Hal Don Properties, two lots, $220,000.

Maria Eldridge, Stephen Eldridge to Kieth Siders, two lots, $272,900.

POTSDAM

Keith Thomas, Robyn Thomas to Allen Berghoefer, a part lot, $8,000.

COVINGTON

Jacqueline McClurg, Brian McKillip to Jessica McClurg, Timothy Smith, a part lot, $50,000.

BETHEL TWP.

MS MJ Ltd to Yuletide Properties, one lot, $155,000.

David Holley, Vanessa Holley to Alalith Suchomel, Greg Suchomel, one lot, $265,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Jason Eckert, Nicole Eckert to Edward Eckert, Regina Eckert, 5.824 acres, $245,000.

Prudence Ann Schaefer to Jared Erby, Jessica Erby, 1.293 acres, $165,000.

Stony Brook Estate LLC to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $63,900.

Nancy Peck to Nancy Peck Revocable Living Trust, $0.

Melinda Blankenship, Wade Balkenship to Aaron Wear, Mikayla Wear, one lot, $144,400.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Scott Hawkins to Eric Records, Jeffrey Sizemore, one lot, $205,000.

Terebinski Family Limited Partnership to Joshua Hayes, 5.045 acres, $112,900.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Margaret Snodgrass to Lauren Hess, Michah Hess, 4.166 acres, 1.794 acres, $220,000.

Margaret Vanbrackel to Edward Adams, Nellie Adams, $325,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Cathy Ashman, Gregory Ashman to Erin Miller, Jonathan Miller, 14.519 acres, 3.246 acres, $375,000.

UNION TWP.

J. Denley Oda, successor trustee, Paul and Wilma Oda Trust to Stanley Oda Trust, Lynn Oda Trust, J. Denely Trust, 79.738 acres, $0.

J. Denley Oda, successor trustee, Paul and Wilma Oda Trust to Lynn Oda Trust, 79.877 acres, $246,800.

Henry Reinhardt, Marsha Reinhardt to Mark Ludewig, 2.192 acres, $239,900.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Deborah Tatum, John Tatum to Brandon Adams, $144,400.