Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

April 27

Kona Ice, 4820 Kessler Cowlesville Road, West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

He5 Asian Bistro, 121 E. Staunton Road, Troy — No observations were documented at the time of inspection.

April 30

Action GBW, 201 Staunton Road, Troy — Observed condensing tray underneath condensing unit in walk-in cooler that had holes in it. Critical: observed dried food residual on the inside top of microwave. Observed cover and seal on door leading to front walk-in cooler that was in disrepair. Observed toilet room doors that are not properly closing during inspection.

May 1

Scratch Bakery by Justin Tyler, 26 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Springcreek Primary School, 145 E. U.S. Route 36, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

CVS Pharmacy, 914 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dominos Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Tipp City — The FSO did not have a person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course. Repeat: observed employee food stored improperly in food prep area; corrected during inspection. Critical, repeat: person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed maintenance ladder stored between handsink and prep cooler as well as maintenance tool on box of packaged food beside pizza oven. Repeat: observed floor-to-wall coving base around back walls and in walk-in cooler that were falling away from wall and/or in disrepair; wall damage underneath food prep area beside prep cooler; damage to tile flooring underneath pizza oven and hole in wall beside employee restroom. Observed food residual and debris underneath equipment throughout facility

May 3

Tipp City Middle School, 555 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City — Repeat: observed large amount of ice accumulation inside of the walk-in freezer coming from piping underneath condensing unit.

LT Ball Intermediate School, 575 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 4

Overfield Early Childhood Program, 172 S. Ridge Ave., Troy — Critical: observed carton of raw shell eggs above ready-to-eat foods in refrigeration unit; corrected during inspection.