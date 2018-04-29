Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

April 24

Miami East High School, 3925 N. State Route 589, Casstown — Critical: observed temperature controlled for safety foods that were not holding at proper temperature: chicken sandwiches, 100 F, and chicken bites, 51 F.

April 25

Arby’s, 17 Weller Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Izzy’s Drive Thru, 7500 State Route 571, West Milton — Critical, repeat: Person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Repeat: observed no towels or hand drying device at the hand washing sink(s). Observed the walls in back storage are peeling white paint.

Subway, 982 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed leak coming from ice machine on top of coke drink dispenser in food prep area. Critical, repeat: observed that the three compartment sink did not have proper sanitizer concentration during inspection. Observed food bins not properly air-drying during inspection. Repeat: observed coffee stirrers not properly protected against contamination by consumers in front costumer area. Observed debris build-up underneath shelving units in walk-in cooler and freezer.

Troy Christian Elementary and Middle School, 1586 McKaig Ave., Troy — Critical: observed working container of cleaner that was not properly labeled.

Troy Christian High School, 700 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Critical: observed raw shell eggs stored above containers of ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler during inspection. Observed ice accumulation build-up on the piping underneath condensing unit in the walk-in freezer.

April 26

Newton Local Schools, 201 N. Long St., Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Meijer Gas Station, 1990 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: observed dried food residual on the top of the inside of microwave during inspection.

Subway, 998 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy — Critical Observed multiple cheeses not properly holding temperature during inspection (51 F), corrected. Observed both mechanical warewashing units in the kitchen area and the bar area were not functioning properly (not dispensing sanitizing solution). Observed the top of the prep cooler beside fryers was not holding food at the proper temperature during inspection. Observed cutting boards in front of all of the prep coolers were heavily stained/scratched and need resurfaced or replaced. Critical: observed dishes loaded and washed in warewashing units where no sanitizer was being applied to the solution both in the kitchen area and the bar area.