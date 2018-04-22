Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

From the Piqua Health Department:

April 19

El Herradero, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua — Raw chicken stored above raw shrimp under grill. Keep raw meats stored in order of the temperature cooked to Raw chicken below raw fish/shrimp. Taco shells next to the hand sink were not covered. Keep items covered to prevent possible contamination. Observed ready to eat TCS foods without dates. Must date ready to eat TCS foods, i.e. spinach, cut lettuce, etc., with date opened. Must discard after seven days. Items in prep cooler above 41 degrees. Sour cream, 47 degrees; guacamole, 47 degrees. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees at all times to prevent bacterial growth. Cooler turned down. The food processor and the containers with bulk ingredients need to be cleaned.

April 16

Bobo’s Frozen Creations, 1300 South St., Piqua — Provide sanitizer for three compartment sink so utensils can be washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours of continuous use.

April 10

Heck Yeah, 5795 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

From Miami County Public Health:

Logan’s Roadhouse, 1750 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Bob Evans, 22 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Observed manager drinking in food prep area. Observed food employees not properly washing hands in between changing gloves. Observed raw shell eggs stored without being properly time marked.

April 11

Donna’s Diner, 1469 S. County Road 25-A, Troy — Person-In-Charge demonstrated good knowledge in food preparation and holding temperatures. Observed raw shell eggs not being properly cold held (45-46 F).

Cajun Specialites, 116 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection. Standard inspection was conducted for mobile unit. Mobile unit had the majority of the correct items, however, the unit itself was not connected to a water source. Before the license can be given, we must ensure that the hot water tank works on the unit.

True North Shell, 1298 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Repeat: observed residual build-up on the shelving units in walk-in cooler. Repeat: observed strong sewage smell coming from piping underneath cold holding well where creamer and milk was being stored. Repeat: observed hand washing sink by three compartment sink in back area did not have hand washing soap during inspection. Repeat: observed debris and residual build-up beside the equipment drink station.

Little Caesars, 1408 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

April 12

Tim Horton’s, 1998 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: observed ice accumulation on the piping of the condensing unit in the walk-in freezer during inspection.

Subway, 695 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: observed cutting board in front of prep cooler is severely scratched during inspection. Observed residual build-up on the shelving unit above three compartment sink. Observed equipment that was not properly air dried when stored.

April 13

Winans Chocolates & Coffees, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Observed employee drinks in non-designated area on counter. Observed the Bunn Brewer leaking and dripping water from the hot water ports.

He5 Asian Bistro, 121 E. Staunton Road, Troy — Food employee was eating and drinking food in designated area. Observed food employee washing hands when required. Person-In-Charge demonstrated good knowledge of food prep and holding temperatures. Observed container of batter that was not properly date marked in prep cooler. Observed food debris on plate in storage above prep cooler.

Dollar General, 965 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

McDonald’s, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Certified, 891 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: observed open faced display cooler that was not keeping foods properly cold held during inspection.

April 16

Simply Sweet, 11020 W. Frederick-Garland Road, West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Ruby Tuesday, 1780 W. Main St., Troy — Observed employee drinking in food prep area and drinks stored in non-approved locations. Observed employees not washing hands properly before changing gloves for food prep. Observed that the hand washing sink was partially blocked by food rack during inspection. Person-In-Charge demonstrated good knowledge in food prep, heating/cooling and holding temperatures.