Police reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 13

TRAILER GONE: A deputy responded to the 800 block of West Kessler-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township Miami County. The complainant advised a black dual axle dump trailer was taken from the property sometime overnight from. Tire marks suggest a dually pickup truck removed the trailer.

April 14

THEFT: A Bradford resident reported that he recently purchased a cd/cdr online from Ebay. He received an email confirmation notice from Ebay that advised the item was delivered to his mailbox by the US Postal Service on April 13. He reported that when he went to his mailbox to retrieve his mail, the package from Ebay was not there. After checking with the Bradford post office, it was also confirmed by them that the package was delivered to the wood’s mailbox on April 13. There are no suspects in this incident.

BURGLARY: A resident in the 200 block of Main Street, Fletcher, reported a burglary of his residence. The suspects stole a television and medication. This investigation is pending.

April 16

SYRINGE FOUND: A Miami County maintenance worker relayed that he had located a capped syringe on the sidewalk near the entrance to the sally port on the northside of the Safety Building. The syringe was placed into a sharps container and placed into a property locker to be destroyed. It should be noted that the syringe appeared empty.

ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy responded to 11635 Hall Road, Union Township, in reference a welfare check. The reporting party advised that her elderly mother resides at this residence and was currently using a wood burning stove that has not been cleaned out in several years. The deputy made contact with the female resident and observed the wood burning stove in use with the door open. The house was filled with smoke, and the deputy contacted the fire department to respond out to the residence. The fire department was able to conduct an investigation and rid the house of smoke. The female resident was permitted back into the residence and was advised to not use the wood burning stove.

THEFT: A deputy took a theft complaint from the victim who was visiting the YMCA Robinson Branch, when his money was taken out of a wallet in an unlocked locker.

April 17

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy was contacted by Upper Valley Career Center supervisor Joe Davis. Davis had a student in his office who was caught with marijuana in his back pack. Davis contacted the students parents and the deputy citied him with drug possession. School also handled the discipline for the student this matter is closed.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 1200 block of Spruce Street in reference to a theft complaint.