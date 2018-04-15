Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

April 4

Tipp City Petroleum, 1015 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dollar General, 2525 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: observed large cracks in the tile floor stretching from the door to the back of the facility, as well as multiple cracked tiles throughout facility.

McDonald’s, 1560 W. Main St., Troy — Observed employee drinking in food prep area.

April 5

Dollar General, 1931 Covington Ave., Piqua — Observed no towels or hand drying device at the hand washing sink(s) in restrooms. Observed back door frame exit area that has a plywood surface that has water damage and water stained. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair.

April 6

Dollar General, 305 S. Main St., Pleasant Hill — Critical: observed Gerber Yogurt Blend baby food that was out of date on shelf; corrected.

Bob Evans, 1749 W. Main St., Troy — Observed employees changing gloves without properly washing their hands before doing so.

Dollar General, 817 N. Market St., Troy — Critical: observed 4 containers of Enfamil Baby Instant Formula that were out of date during inspection; corrected. Repeat: observed that milk cooler did not have a proper temperature measuring device.

April 9

Tim Horton’s, 700 W. Main St., Troy — Observed food residual build-up on some of the handles on equipment. Critical: observed empty coffee pot in hand washing sink in back area; corrected. Repeat: observed debris build-up underneath shelving units in walk-in cooler and freezer.

Subway, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: observed dried food residual on top plate inside of microwave. Critical: observed tongs below cookie tray that had dried food residual on it, as well as utensils below food bins on tray that had food residual. Observed rust building up on exposed metal of shelving unit where enamel is falling off above three compartment sink. Observed food bins not properly air drying during inspection. Observed dirty and cleaned utensils that were stored together on shelf below prep cooler during inspection Critical: observed working bottle of chemical without proper common name on bottle in storage area during inspection.

Frisch’s, 16 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Observed employees putting on gloves without properly washing hands before doing so.