Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Jack Jamison, Kathy Jamison to Jamison Construction Inc., one lot, $0.

S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC to Judith Mote, Ralph Mote, one lot, $233,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Charles Elliot, Elizabeth Elliot, one lot, $58,900.

Delores Baird, Robert Baird to Lori Gottemoeller, Brandon Walker, one lot, $95,000.

Julie Brant, Ron Brant, John Falter, Linda Falter, Mary Ann Falter, Richard Falter, Roger Falter, Ruth Falter, Linda Johnson, Ron Johnson, Bob Meyer, Karen Meyer, Ed Vollmar, Mary Vollmar to Mary Owen, Todd Owen, one lot, $135,000.

Janine Davis, Ralph Davis to Janine Davis, Ralph Davis, two lots, $0.

Sullenberger Properties to Derek Grubbs, one lot, $60,000.

Courtney Montgomery, Robert Montgomery, Courtney Simonelli to Austin Gomes, $219,500.

Nancy Scagnoli, Stephen Scagnoli to Adrian Miller, Amber Miller, two part lots, $130,000.

Arland Glosette to Justin Kelsey, one lot, $75,000.

Douglas Lillicrap, Jacqueline Lillicrap, Megan Lillicrap, Robert Lillicrap to Jonathan Rose, one lot, $90,000.

Estate of Thomas G. Easton to James Swallow, one lot, $0.

Joseph Dykes, Shannon Dykes to Amy Cain, Nathan Cain, one lot, $170,000.

Jacqueline Lingg, Mark Lingg to Karen Spiers, one lot, $134,500.

NVR Inc. to Nancy Nutt, Paul Nutt, one lot, $325,100.

Andrew Cudney, Julie Cudney to Alex Lashchuk, Rita Lashchuk, one lot, $452,500.

Kelly Ramey, Zachary Ramey to Karen Baker, one lot, $116,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Dillon Charney, Jenna Charney, one lot, $192,900.

Delores Baird, Robert Baird to Dennis Welbaum, Donna Welbaum, a part lot, $5,700.

NRV Inc. to Kristen Horgan, Timothy Horgan, one lot, $334,900.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development $0.

John Norris III, Elizabeth Zimmerman to Cristy Jo Beccue, Philip Beccue, a part lot, $285,000.

Nicole Greenwood to Steven Welker, one lot, $105,000.

Charles and Wilma Jean Garwick Joint Revocable Living Trust to Jacob Bradley, Amanda Brown, one

lot, $113,500.

Karen Casey to Karen Casey, trustee, Karen Casey Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.

Mark and Brenda Bodenmiller Trust to Paul Maxwell, two part lots, $22,000.

Adam Meek, Kristy Meek to DIamond Clemons, McArthur Walker III, one lot, $199,900.

Jeffrey Denius, attorney in fact, Michael Denius to Sarah Helmick, one lot, $85,000.

PIQUA

Joseph Everette to Joseph Everette, trustee, Everette Family Living Trust, a part lot, $0.

Katherine Laughman to Jerrold Higgins, trustee, one lot, one part lot, $0.

Karen Long to Susette Snyder, a part lot, $55,500.

Patricia Johnson, Ronald Johnson to Melanie Walker, William Walker, one lot, $212,500.

Bac Home Loans Servicing LP, Bank of America, SBM, Carrington Mortgage Services, Countrywide Home Loans to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, $0.

Shawn Hess, Hailee Phyillaier to Ashley McDonald, Joel McDonald, one lot, $94,900.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Justin Iddings to Bayview Loan Servicing, a part lot, $50,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Benjamin Zimpfer to Bayview Loan Servicing, one lot, $44,000.

Elizabeth O’Neal, Elizabeth Weiss, Nathan Weiss to Phillip Peltier, Megan Stearns, one lot, $113,000.

Jennifer Barnes, William Barnes to Mary Mrdjenovic, one lot, $78,700.

Sandra Mee, Sandra Owens to Burnell Mee, Sandra Mee, a part lot, $0.

Richard Cartwright, Teresa Cartwright to Richard Cartwright, Teresa Cartwright, two part lots, $0.

COVINGTON

Estate of Patricia Clark to Danny Hathaway, Luanne Leistner, Ricky Lyons, one lot, $0.

BRADFORD

Daniel Stocker to Christina Stocker, Danny Stocker, two lots, $0.

James Jones, Lisa Jones to Phillip Jones, a part lot, $0.

TIPP CITY

Chelsea Cox, Kevin Cox to Mark Moorman, Suzanne Moorman, one lot, $154,000.

Shawn Snyder to Doneric Properties, two part lots, $65,000.

Candance Sorg, Cynthia Sorg, David Sorg, Richad Sorg to Mark Lovelace, Terrance Woodland, one lot, $295,000.

Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.

Ronda Beaty to Elizabeth Love, a part lot, one lot, $139,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Jennifer Stull, Joshua Stull to Karson Coning, a part lot, $98,000.

Bayer Development Group to Roberta Horton, one lot, $179,900.

Lonnie Robbins, Tamara Robbins to Sandra Fairband, one lot, $135,500.

WEST MILTON

Debbie Isble to Bulldog Wash LLC, 0.875 acres, $0.

James Sarver, Tracy Sarver to Kristen Fagg, one lot, $92,000.

Billy Smith, trustee, Kathleen Smith, trustee, Smith Family Trust to Allen Minneman, Susan Minneman, two part lots, $215,000.

Robert Snead, Susan Snead, Lisa Wertz, Peggy Jane Wertz, William Wertz, Georgia Wollery, attorney in fact, Gary Woolery to Brei Ventures LLC, two part lots, $55,000.

Brei Ventures to 7 North Miami Street LLC, two part lots, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Salim Gulaliyev, two lots, $227,200.

NVR Inc. to Kristin Soukup, Phillip Soukup, two lots, $290,000.

NVR Inc. to Terri Spilseth, two lots, $349,300.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR, Inc., two lots, $34,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,700.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $37,000.

Mark Coterel to Shawn Riffle, two lots, $228,000.

Abby Cecil, Thomas Cecil to Carson Sanders, Kristina Sanders, two lots, $195,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Brian Brandenburg, Kimberly Brandenburg, Kimberly Saylor to Brian Brandenburg, Kimberly Brandenburg, Kimberly Saylor, one lot, $0.

Brian Brandenburg, Kimberly Brandenburg, Kimberly Saylor to Brian Brandenburg, Kimberly Brandenburg, Kimberly Saylor, 0.780 acres, $0.

Carrie Ann Hostetter, to Andrew Hostetter, Carrie Hostetter, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Shelly Applegate, Thomas Applegate to Isaiah Wilmoth, Trisha Wilmoth, one lot, $224,000.

Jon Silk Jr. to Jason Reinhardt, Jennifer Reinhardt, one lot, $369,900.

Gayle Mitchell, Ted Mitchell to Troy Hutchinson, Wende Hutchinson, one lot, $304,500.

Jerome Huber to Mary Huber, $0.

Denlinger and Sons Builders Inc. to Cynthia Hackworth-Rogers, Lawrence Rogers, one lot, $543,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Austin Massingill to Thomas North, 1.o acre, $85,600.

MONROE TWP.

Philip Plummer to Lauren Karch, one lot, $155,500.

NEWBERRY TWP.

3 Gen D LLC to Linda Kremer, Philip Kremer, 34.368 acres, $349,900.

NEWTON TWP.

Douglas Miller, trustee, Paul Miller Family Trust to Cheryl Miller, Ricky Miller, 3.030 acres, 1.588 acres, $0.

Bonnie Warner Revocable Trust, Larry Warner Revocable Trust to Jessica Fox, Rolland Fox, 2.583 acres, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

The The Lou Lou LLC to Jason Levan, one lot, $0.

JCG Property Renovations LLC to Kristen Pion, 0.475 acres, $113,500.

UNION TWP.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Mr. Cooper, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, attorney in fact, Specialty Underwriting to NRZ Reo VI Corp., 1.060 acres, $0.

NRZ Reo VI Corp. to Harry Saettel, 1.060 acres, $70,100.

Walter Justice Jr. to Starr Justice, 1.1923 acres, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Katherine Suzanne Reid, Marvin Reid to Tamela Hershey, co-trustee, Marvin and K. Suzanne Reid Irrevocable Trust, Crysta Shiner, co-trustee, a part lot, $0.