Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Bruce Jennings, Hope Jennings to Henrietta Rowe, one lot, $0.

Bonnie Caruso, Martin Caruso to Bonnie Caruso, Martin Caruso, one lot, $0.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $56,700.

Susan Christian aka Susan Liddy, William Liddy to Catherine Vasil, Craig Vasil, one lot, $92,500.

Deborah Gumbert, Robert Gumbert to Deborah Gumbert, Robert Gumbert, one lot, $0.

R & E LLC to Canyon Run Family of Businesses LLC, one lot, $545,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Kelly Snider, Matthew Snider to Kim Cross, Douglas Parsons, one lot, one part lot, $127,000.

Frank Harlow, Holly Harlow to Carrie Kendall, Matthew Kendall, one lot, $475,000.

Carmajo Burghardt, Roland Burghardt Jr. to Thomas Bradley, Kaysee Morgan, a part lot, $175,000.

Rebecca Underwood, Steven Underwood to Lee Underwood, a part lot, $167,100.

S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC to Keystone Homes in Troy dba Scott Investments of Troy, one lot, $32,500.

Roberta Haverfield to Becky Perry, Thomas Perry, one lot, $131,600.

Debra Thornell, Scott Thornell to Heather Mader, Steven Mader, one lot, $171,900.

Emily Fox, Levi Fox to Travis Bunch, one lot, $104,000.

Jennifer Yeandle, attorney in fact, Michael Yeandle to Jennifer Yeandle, one lot, $0.

Estate of Patricia Shrake, Douglas Shrake, executor, Douglas Shrake, trustee, Shrake Living Trust to Jonathan Elliott, one lot, one part lot, $160,000.

Scott Investments of Troy to Christopher Jones, Erin Jones, two lots, $298,500.

Chad Davis to Catherine White, one lot, $111,000.

William Horstman to Andrew Hall, one lot, $157,600.

PIQUA

Donald Hergenrather to Bonnie Searles, one lot, $0.

Jamie Russo, Joseph Russo to Tyler Hicks, a part lot, $92,000.

Josh Deal, Laura Deal to Angela Lewis, one lot, $89,800.

Cara Koon, Christopher Koon to Sharon Espey, one lot, $135,000.

Stephanie Gunter Grigsby, attorney in fact, Nancy Gunter to Bryant Fox, Kendra Fox, one lot, $215,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, David Pope, Ellen Pope to Fifth Third Mortgage Company, one lot, $22,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Andrew Werst, Kimberly Werst to Carrington Mortgage Services, a part lot< $52,500.

Melinda Grubbs 2012 Irrevocable Trust, Melinda Grubbs to Reckertown LLC, a part lot, $0.

Reckertown LLC to Merlin’s Holdings Ltd., a part lot, $2,575,000.

Donald Fisher, trustee, Janice Fisher, trustee, Fisher Family Trust to Brian Synder, Denise Snyder, a part lot, $118,000.

American Land Investments Ltd. to Marshall Casto, one lot, $94,900.

Sandra Hufford to Keith Hufford, one lot, $0.

Edward Mercer, Pamela Mercer to Craig Flitcraft, two lots, $250,000.

Eric Bates, Jessica Bates to Benjamin Burnside, a part lot, $112,500.

COVINGTON

Jill Finfrock, Robert Finfrock to Jill Finfrock, co-trustee, Roger Finfrock, co-trustee, Finfrock Family Trust, one lot, two part lots, $0.

E. Richard Dodson Trust, Priscilla Dodson Trust to Debra Trost, Dustin Trost, one lot, $120,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Emily Lombardo to MainSource Bank, New American Real Estate, Peoples Savings Bank of Troy, two part lots, $58,000.

Barbara Wills to Kimmel Ohio LLC, one lot, $45,000.

Delbert Stanfill, Mackie Stanfill, attorney in fact to Stanfill Rentals, three part lots, $0.

FLETCHER

Angela Lewis, attorney in fact, Paul Lewis to Jason Hutson, one lot, $99,000.

TIPP CITY

Kay Kremer Phillips Family Trust to Terri White, one lot, $95,000.

Cynthia Hackworth-Rogers, Lawrence Rogers to Jill Tomb, John Tomb, one lot, $339,000.

Kimberly Kenworthy, trustee, Paul Kenworthy, trustee, Kenworthy Family Trust to TCOH Properties LLC, six lots, $0.

Alleron Investments Company to Terrence Allemang, Ronald Devore, four lots, $0.

Susan Allemang, Terrence Allemang, Duneen Whitworth Devore, Ronald Devore to Kimberly Kenworthy, trustee, Paul Kenworthy, trustee, Kenworthy Family Trust, four lots, $1,235,000.

Susan Allemang, Terrence Allemang to Kimberly Kenworthy, trustee, Paul Kenworthy, trustee, Kenworthy’s Family Trust, one lot, $380,000.

Denco Investment Company Ltd. to Kimberly Kenworthy, trustee, Paul Kenworthy, trustee, Kenworthy Family Trust, one lot, $250,000.

Bear Stearns, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, attorney in fact, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., trustee, Arch City Realty Group LLC, one lot, $86,000.

Ruth Baltes, trustee, Ruth Gray, Gray Living Trust to Ruth Baltes and Richard Baltes Irrevocable Living Trust, Thomas Baltes, trustee, one lot, $0.

DH Investments LLC to William Rankin, a part lot, $57,000.

Luanne Carr, Donald Peterson, Luanne Peterson to Luanne Peterson, one lot, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Heather Lemmon, Terry Lemmon, two lots, $352,500.

James Hart to Terence Upshaw, two lots, $195,000.

NVR Inc. to Kristine Blake, Paul Blake, two lots, $241,900.

NVR Inc. to Takhir Aydinov, Gulchkhra Aydinova, two lots, $314,100.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $51,500.

Inverness Group Inc. to Tse Hilary Ndeh Tuma, two lots, $300,400.

Inverness Group Inc. to Rustam Kuychiyev, two lots, $405,000.

Jason Riggs, Jessica Riggs, Jessica Whitby to Allyson Walker, Jesse Walker, two lots, $249,000.

Elizabeth Fox, Matthew Fox to Carolyn Cremeans, Timothy Cremeans, one lot, $267,500.

NVR Inc. to Haitham Almomani, Hanan Alnajjar, two lots, $238,700.

NVR Inc. to Rick Webster, two lots, $252,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $38,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $45,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $587000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $58,700.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $58,700.

WEST MILTON

R&R Capital Holdings to Donna Donley, Robert Donley Jr., one lot, $8,800.

Hogar Community Reinvestments to R&R Capital Holdings LLC, one lot, $0.

Linda Shade, Neil Shade to Diane Szware, a part lot, $139,000.

Kim Cross, Lori Ginn Parsons, Doug Parsons to Trey Cross, one lot, $85,000.

Leona Thacker, Thomas Thacker to Equity Trust Company, $107,000.

David Fogle, Stephanie Fogle to Dana Chamberlin, Jeff Chamberlin, one lot, $95,900.

BETHEL TWP.

Estate of Dennis Mann to Karen Mann, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Bill Czajka, Sandra Czajka to Jennifer Swigart, Nathan Swigart, one lot, $269,900.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

First National Bank and Trust Company, Star Bank N.A., Will of Ellen Sutherly, U.S. Bank N.A. to Bruce Landis, $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

James Acres, Judy Acres to Deann Bopp, Joel Bopp, 10.002 acres, $100,000.

MONROE TWP.

Barbara Wead to Barbara Wead, Steven Wead, one lot, $0.

Helen Frank-Skogstrom, Paul Skogstrom to Alan Boeger, Francis Counseling and Consultation Services, $0.

Delbert Stanfill, Mackie Stanfill, attorney in fact to Mackie Stanfill, one lot, $0.

James A. and Judith E. Slattery Revocable Trust to Lauren Johengen, Dillon Jones, 2.795 acres, $192,000.

Alan Boeger, Janet Boerger, Francis Counseling and Consultation to Unity National Bank, 1.276 acres, 0.752 acres,$170,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Lois Kauffmann, trustee, Kauffmann Family Trust to Buckneck Farms, LLC, $0.

Emerson Brandson to Ann Adams, 0.6063 acres, 0.763 acres, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Lori Gover, Rex Gover to April Hall, James Hall, 1.507 acres, $166,000.

Robert Reck, Sue Ann Reck to Alexandria Feight, Dustin Feight, 1.888 acres, $102,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Cynthia Davis, Joseph Davis to Brent Davis, Sarah Deaton, Lynzee McFadden, Dustin Trost, 0.416 acres, 0.979 acres, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

B & D Estate Properties to Alisa Beanblossom, Brian Marshall, one lot, $13,000.

UNION TWP.

Donald Stickel, Sue Stickel to Jenae Geisler, trustee, Rich and Pamela Joint Irrevocable Trust, 53.497 acres, $400,000.

Clinton Magel, Heather Magel to Kimberly Leighner, Mick Leighner, 6.0 acres, $272,500.