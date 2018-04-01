Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

March 16

Family Dollar, 930 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed debris build-up underneath shelving in reach-in refrigerators and freezers. Observed ceiling tiles missing above sales floor area as well as broken ceiling tile in employee restroom. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris underneath shelving units in customer floor area, beside refrigeration units in the front area, debris in shipping dock along walls and corners and residual stains on floor of shipping dock near employee restroom. Observed restroom doors in back area that are not properly self-closing during inspection. Observed storage of unnecessary cardboard items in employee restroom.

March 19

Chipotle, 1934 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: observed Guacamole that was not cold holding at the proper temperature; corrected. Repeat: observed multiple cutting boards that were heavily scratched and stained and in need of replacement. Observed sticky, residual build-up on the handle of cold holding unit underneath prep table in back line area. Observed large mixing bowls that were not properly air drying above three compartment sink.

March 20

Boston Stoker, 1293 S. Dorset Road, Troy — The FSO did not have a person in charge during inspection that had completed a Level One Certification course. Observed wiping cloths not stored in proper solution. Observed cardboard used as shelf lining in refrigerator where residual was collecting on material; corrected during inspection. Observed bananas stored in container that is not considered easily cleanable.

March 22

Troy’s Quick Mart, 10 Race St., Troy — Observed sticky residual pooled underneath rack in reach-in freezer and leaking onto floor of store. Observed dust residual on the fan covers on condensing units in walk-in cooler. Observed coffee stirrers that were not properly protected against contamination from consumers.

The Olive Oasis, 7 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 23

Dollar General, 950 E. Broadway, Covington — Observed many ceiling tiles damaged or starting to fall along the side wall near the drug section. This drop ceiling section is at the wall ceiling juncture. Observed back storage area with damaged walls with insulation coming out This wall section is the back where storage carts hit and are damaging the wall.

Winans, 10 W. Main St., Troy — Observed wiping cloths not properly stored in a sanitizing solution.

March 26

Trojan Nutrition, 1510 W. Main St., Troy — Observed employee drink above packaged, ready-to-eat food and utensils in fridge; corrected.