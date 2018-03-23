Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Mark Zeller to Deanna Steinke, Greg Steinke, one lot, $157,200.
Dottie Brown, Ted Brown to Chad Chalfant, Meagan Chalfant, one lot, $137,000.
Larry Leasure, Marla Leasure to Harlan Rodeheffer, one lot, one part lot, $92,500.
L&L Properties of Troy to Krista Miller, one lot, $111,300.
Curtis Hayslett, Sona Hayslett to Aaron Adams, Miranda Adams, one lot, $197,000.
Bev Cantrell, Sheriff of Miami County Dave Duchak to True North Group Ltd., one lot, $188,000.
Kathleen Clark, Kathy Clark, Leonard Clark, LK Clark Rentals to David Oliver, Janelle Oliver, one lot, one part lot, $150,000.
Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $56,700.
Andrew Ewing, April Ewing to Drew Ihle, Kara Vanfossen, one lot, $127,000.
VSF Developments Ltd., VSF Holdings Ltd. to VSF Investments Ltd., one lot, $0.
Margaret Brown to Charles Brown Jr. Trustee, Margaret Brown Irrevocable Trust, one lot, $0.
Ashley Byers, Mike Byers, Ashley Clark to Stephen Shope, one lot, $116,700.
Carrie Anne Kendall, Matthew Kendall to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $275,000.
Benjamin Mosier to Goldsbery Properties, one lot, $32,500.
Fifth Third Bank to Sessions Design Solutions, one lot, $58,200.
Bart Denlinger Dynasty Revocable Trust, Teresa Denlinger Dynasty Revocable Trust, Teresa Denlinger, trustee, Bart Denlinger trustee to Yuhui Shen, Xueya Wen, one lot, $530,000.
Daniel Drexler, Mary Drexler to Thomas Hare, one lot, $105,000.
Estate of Thelma Studebaker, Rickie Studebaker, executor to Kevin Delance, one lot, $90,000.
PIQUA
Shawn Rademachir to Eric Bates, Jessica Bates, one lot, $122,000.
Lisa Hery, Mark Hery to Tradan Properties, two lots, $0.
Anita Jackson, Max Jackson to Larry Leasure, Marla Leasure, one lot, $53,000.
Visio Financial Services Inc. to Felecia Wilson, one lot, $16,000.
Faith Cardo to Barney Pellman Jr., a part lot, $0.
A & A Ltd. of Ohio to HSS Real Estate, two lots, $2,500,000.
Andrew Vogler to Arthur Workman II, one lot, $86,000.
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC, attorney in fact, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary of Housing and urban Development, one lot, $0.
Teeters Real Estate Investments to Heather Smith, Scott Smith, one lot, $228,200.
Jim Fisher, Blenn McKinney to Trusted Real Property, three part lots, $0.
Paul Folmer to David Couch, Fawn Couch, three lots, $0.
Sheriff David Duchak, Lisa Kelly, Peter Kelly to Visio Financial Services Inc., one lot, $25,700.
Taylor Arnett, Chester Hughes, Taylor Hughes to Debra Motter-Oakes, William Oakes, one lot, $191,000.
MTGLQ Investors LP, Selene Finance LP, attorney in fact to Kandice Darner, one lot, $60,000.
Advance Agri-Solutions Co-Op, Inc., Southwest Landmark, Inc., Sunrise Cooperative Inc., successor, Trupoint Cooperative Inc. to Piqua City School District, $0.
Doris Jackson Trust, Doris Jackson, trustee to Doris Jackson, one lot, $0.
Aaron Adams, Miranda Adams to Marco Garcia, two part lots, $65,000.
Estate of Wilma Gray, Diannia Gray, co-guardian, Jay Lopez, co-guardian to Betty Lou Cole, Willard Cole Sr., one lot, $50,400.
Amanda Gray, Deborah Gray, Diannia Gray, Glen Gray, Jeffrey Gray, Scott Gray, Diana Phipps, Gary Phipps to Betty Lou Cole, Willard Cole Sr., one lot, $74,700.
TIPP CITY
BWH Holdings to City of Tipp City, four part lots, $0.
Donald Macy, Gina Macy to Tradan Properties, one lot, $100,000.
PLEASANT HILL
Ronald Parks to John Frantz, Tara Frantz, one lot, $19,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $34,500.
NVR Inc. to Isa Iskandarov, Alvida Iskandarova, two lots, $358,900.
Benjamin Bobic, Page Bobic to Eric Heinrich, Michelle Heinrich, two lots, $225,900.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $44,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,700.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,700.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,700.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $45,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $43,500.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $38,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $38,000.
NVR Inc. to Mukhtar Ragimov, Rukhiza Ragimova, two lots, $252,900.
Inverness Group Inc. to Harmohinder Kamal, Manjit Kaur, two lots, $246,200.
BRADFORD
Emily Bridges, attorney in fact, Terry Fair to Aaron Kuhn, Michelle Kuhn, one lot, $98,900.
COVINGTON
George Burrelison, Jacque Burrelison to Steven Burelison, Burelison Family Trust, one lot, $0.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Ross Bowman, $0.
Debra Nicodemus, Debra Trost, Dustin Trost to John Miller, one lot, $79,900.
LAURA
Delores Shook to Dawn Nichols, Randy Nichols, one lot, $93,000.
WEST MILTON
Jamie Hylton, Rusty Hylton to Ellis Warner III, one lot, $20,000.
Cathy Spitler, Kraig Spitler to Arch City realty Group LLC, one lot, $57,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Kylene Hussong to Stephanie Brown, Travis Brown, one lot, $285,000.
Arthur Mayne Irrevocable Trust, Kevin Mayne, trustee to Kevin Mayne, 40.00 acres, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Amy Hughes to Robert Hughes, $0.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
John Short to Gretchen Heidenreich, Shawn Rademachir, 10.524 acres, $340,000.
MONROE TWP.
Jill Sokolnicki to Andrew Sokolnicki, 6.9357 acres, $0.
Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.
Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.
Donn Goff, Joyce Goff to Timothy Martin, one lot, $212,000.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Robert Reck, Sue Ann Reck to Braden Reck, Katelin Reck, 10.211 acres, $60,000.
Jay Victor, attorney in fact, Tamara Victor to Jay Victor, 12.675 acres, $0.
NEWTON TWP.
Laura Jackson, trustee, Laura Jackson Trust, Rex Jackson, trustee, Rex Jackson Trust to Benjamin Wilson, Brooke Wilson, 10.233 acres, $103,000.
Laura Jackson Trust, Laura Jackson, trustee, Rex Jackson, trustee, Rex Jackson Trust to Douglas Black, Paula Black, 10.223 acres, $105,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
John Houser, trustee, Irrevocable Trust Agreement of Treva Scheckelhoff to John Houser, trustee, Irrevocable Trust Treva Scheckelhoff, $0.
Lawrence Cavanaugh, Linda Cavanaugh to Lisa Adkins, 0.38 acres, $0.
UNION TWP.
Estate of Hazel Simmer to Georgiana Carmack, $0.
Lois Long Family Trust, Lois Long, trustee, to Lois Long, $0.
Mary Marshall to Valerie Braswell, trustee, Mary Marshall Irrevocable Trust, 1.795 acres, 1.331 acres, $0.
Fannie Mae a.k.a. Federal National Mortgage, Reimer Law Co. attorney in fact to Monique Shamblin, Sam Shamblin, $0.
David Castle, Deborah Castle to Erin Twiss, Michael Twiss, 10.0322 acres, $608,500.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Amanda Manson, Zachary Manson to Brandon Bercot, Cara Bercot, one lot, $154,900.
