Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Mark Zeller to Deanna Steinke, Greg Steinke, one lot, $157,200.

Dottie Brown, Ted Brown to Chad Chalfant, Meagan Chalfant, one lot, $137,000.

Larry Leasure, Marla Leasure to Harlan Rodeheffer, one lot, one part lot, $92,500.

L&L Properties of Troy to Krista Miller, one lot, $111,300.

Curtis Hayslett, Sona Hayslett to Aaron Adams, Miranda Adams, one lot, $197,000.

Bev Cantrell, Sheriff of Miami County Dave Duchak to True North Group Ltd., one lot, $188,000.

Kathleen Clark, Kathy Clark, Leonard Clark, LK Clark Rentals to David Oliver, Janelle Oliver, one lot, one part lot, $150,000.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $56,700.

Andrew Ewing, April Ewing to Drew Ihle, Kara Vanfossen, one lot, $127,000.

VSF Developments Ltd., VSF Holdings Ltd. to VSF Investments Ltd., one lot, $0.

Margaret Brown to Charles Brown Jr. Trustee, Margaret Brown Irrevocable Trust, one lot, $0.

Ashley Byers, Mike Byers, Ashley Clark to Stephen Shope, one lot, $116,700.

Carrie Anne Kendall, Matthew Kendall to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $275,000.

Benjamin Mosier to Goldsbery Properties, one lot, $32,500.

Fifth Third Bank to Sessions Design Solutions, one lot, $58,200.

Bart Denlinger Dynasty Revocable Trust, Teresa Denlinger Dynasty Revocable Trust, Teresa Denlinger, trustee, Bart Denlinger trustee to Yuhui Shen, Xueya Wen, one lot, $530,000.

Daniel Drexler, Mary Drexler to Thomas Hare, one lot, $105,000.

Estate of Thelma Studebaker, Rickie Studebaker, executor to Kevin Delance, one lot, $90,000.

PIQUA

Shawn Rademachir to Eric Bates, Jessica Bates, one lot, $122,000.

Lisa Hery, Mark Hery to Tradan Properties, two lots, $0.

Anita Jackson, Max Jackson to Larry Leasure, Marla Leasure, one lot, $53,000.

Visio Financial Services Inc. to Felecia Wilson, one lot, $16,000.

Faith Cardo to Barney Pellman Jr., a part lot, $0.

A & A Ltd. of Ohio to HSS Real Estate, two lots, $2,500,000.

Andrew Vogler to Arthur Workman II, one lot, $86,000.

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC, attorney in fact, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary of Housing and urban Development, one lot, $0.

Teeters Real Estate Investments to Heather Smith, Scott Smith, one lot, $228,200.

Jim Fisher, Blenn McKinney to Trusted Real Property, three part lots, $0.

Paul Folmer to David Couch, Fawn Couch, three lots, $0.

Sheriff David Duchak, Lisa Kelly, Peter Kelly to Visio Financial Services Inc., one lot, $25,700.

Taylor Arnett, Chester Hughes, Taylor Hughes to Debra Motter-Oakes, William Oakes, one lot, $191,000.

MTGLQ Investors LP, Selene Finance LP, attorney in fact to Kandice Darner, one lot, $60,000.

Advance Agri-Solutions Co-Op, Inc., Southwest Landmark, Inc., Sunrise Cooperative Inc., successor, Trupoint Cooperative Inc. to Piqua City School District, $0.

Doris Jackson Trust, Doris Jackson, trustee to Doris Jackson, one lot, $0.

Aaron Adams, Miranda Adams to Marco Garcia, two part lots, $65,000.

Estate of Wilma Gray, Diannia Gray, co-guardian, Jay Lopez, co-guardian to Betty Lou Cole, Willard Cole Sr., one lot, $50,400.

Amanda Gray, Deborah Gray, Diannia Gray, Glen Gray, Jeffrey Gray, Scott Gray, Diana Phipps, Gary Phipps to Betty Lou Cole, Willard Cole Sr., one lot, $74,700.

TIPP CITY

BWH Holdings to City of Tipp City, four part lots, $0.

Donald Macy, Gina Macy to Tradan Properties, one lot, $100,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Ronald Parks to John Frantz, Tara Frantz, one lot, $19,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $34,500.

NVR Inc. to Isa Iskandarov, Alvida Iskandarova, two lots, $358,900.

Benjamin Bobic, Page Bobic to Eric Heinrich, Michelle Heinrich, two lots, $225,900.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $44,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,700.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,700.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,700.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $45,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $43,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $38,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $38,000.

NVR Inc. to Mukhtar Ragimov, Rukhiza Ragimova, two lots, $252,900.

Inverness Group Inc. to Harmohinder Kamal, Manjit Kaur, two lots, $246,200.

BRADFORD

Emily Bridges, attorney in fact, Terry Fair to Aaron Kuhn, Michelle Kuhn, one lot, $98,900.

COVINGTON

George Burrelison, Jacque Burrelison to Steven Burelison, Burelison Family Trust, one lot, $0.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Ross Bowman, $0.

Debra Nicodemus, Debra Trost, Dustin Trost to John Miller, one lot, $79,900.

LAURA

Delores Shook to Dawn Nichols, Randy Nichols, one lot, $93,000.

WEST MILTON

Jamie Hylton, Rusty Hylton to Ellis Warner III, one lot, $20,000.

Cathy Spitler, Kraig Spitler to Arch City realty Group LLC, one lot, $57,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Kylene Hussong to Stephanie Brown, Travis Brown, one lot, $285,000.

Arthur Mayne Irrevocable Trust, Kevin Mayne, trustee to Kevin Mayne, 40.00 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Amy Hughes to Robert Hughes, $0.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

John Short to Gretchen Heidenreich, Shawn Rademachir, 10.524 acres, $340,000.

MONROE TWP.

Jill Sokolnicki to Andrew Sokolnicki, 6.9357 acres, $0.

Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.

Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.

Donn Goff, Joyce Goff to Timothy Martin, one lot, $212,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Robert Reck, Sue Ann Reck to Braden Reck, Katelin Reck, 10.211 acres, $60,000.

Jay Victor, attorney in fact, Tamara Victor to Jay Victor, 12.675 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Laura Jackson, trustee, Laura Jackson Trust, Rex Jackson, trustee, Rex Jackson Trust to Benjamin Wilson, Brooke Wilson, 10.233 acres, $103,000.

Laura Jackson Trust, Laura Jackson, trustee, Rex Jackson, trustee, Rex Jackson Trust to Douglas Black, Paula Black, 10.223 acres, $105,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

John Houser, trustee, Irrevocable Trust Agreement of Treva Scheckelhoff to John Houser, trustee, Irrevocable Trust Treva Scheckelhoff, $0.

Lawrence Cavanaugh, Linda Cavanaugh to Lisa Adkins, 0.38 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Estate of Hazel Simmer to Georgiana Carmack, $0.

Lois Long Family Trust, Lois Long, trustee, to Lois Long, $0.

Mary Marshall to Valerie Braswell, trustee, Mary Marshall Irrevocable Trust, 1.795 acres, 1.331 acres, $0.

Fannie Mae a.k.a. Federal National Mortgage, Reimer Law Co. attorney in fact to Monique Shamblin, Sam Shamblin, $0.

David Castle, Deborah Castle to Erin Twiss, Michael Twiss, 10.0322 acres, $608,500.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Amanda Manson, Zachary Manson to Brandon Bercot, Cara Bercot, one lot, $154,900.