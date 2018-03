Katie Janelle Guillozet, 30, of 2668 Stonebridge Drive, Troy to Duane Michael Kansy, 33, of same address.

Lucas Mantooth, 39, of 1173 Van Way, Piqua to Diana Lilibeth Alvarez Mendoza, 28, of same address.

Kerry Camp Stricklin, 22, of 1225 Sequoia Court Apt. C, Tipp City to Miranda Nicole Schiff, 21, of same address.

Drew Thomas Ihle, 26, of 501 S. Ridge Avenue, Troy to Kara Rose Van Fossen, 26, of same address.