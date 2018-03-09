Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Benjamin Adams, Katherine Adams-Niemi to Noah Marsh, one lot, $64,000.

Schnickelfritz Inc. to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $150,000.

Scott Investments of Troy to Christina Thau, Kevin Thau, one lot, $288,000.

112 Main Street Ltd. to 116 West Main LLC, two part lots, $485,000.

Dan Burns, Nicole Burns to Adrian Dorsey, Amy Dorsey, one lot, $167,900.

Christina Thau, Kevin Thau to Keystone Homes in Troy, Scott Investments of Troy, one lot, $187,000.

Pamela Cain, Ronald Cain to Hayden Krick, a part lot, $82,900.

PIQUA

Jan Bondurant, Marilyn Bondurant to Mark Bondurant, Matt Bondurant, one lot, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Dwight Kelley, Kylie Yingling to Bac Home Loans Servicing LP, Bank of American, N.A. SBM, Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, one lot, $59,300.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Zachery Felver to Fifth Third Mortgage Company, one lot, $42,000.

J.D. Sullenberger to Sean Childers, one lot, $44,000.

Jack Sparadlin Sr. to Tracy Spurlock, one lot, $60,000.

James Tripp, Nancy Weaver Tripp to James Tripp, Nancy Weaver Tripp, Thomas Tripp, two lots, one part lot, $0.

Holli Coats, Randy Coats to RM Property Solutions LLC, one lot, $11,600.

Beverly Meiring, Larry Meiring to Karen Wood, one lot, $50,000.

TIPP CITY

Jonathan Stumpf, Tara Stumpf to Lisa Bishop, one lot, $105,000.

Deborah Rodenberg, Wesley Rodenberg to Alvada Stanley, one lot, $169,700.

Donald Reis III, Kristin Reis to E-6 Industries, a part lot, $549,000.

Meridian Asset Services Inc., Meridian Asset Services LLC, NRZ Reo V-2 Corp to Team Scenna Rentals LLC, two lots, $105,600.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Cheryl Hussong, David Hussong, Holly Wiseman to Ralph Meldrum, Shannon Meldrum, two lots, $224,800.

BRADFORD

Paul Wagner to Realco Holdings IV Ltd., three part lots, $0.

PLEASANT HILL

Dave Naff to GSC Real Property, one lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Keith Carter, Sara Carter, Sara Roesel to Matthew Paddock, one lot, $102,400.

Lone Star LLC to Linda Shade, Neil Shade, one lot, $236,500.

BETHEL TWP.

Michael Beams to Geoffrey Beams, Patricia Beams, $160,000.

Dorothy Odegard, to Odegard Preservation Trust, Eugene Simonalle, trustee, 5.733 acres, $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Bobbi Clark, George Clark to Bradley Sowry, Lisa Sowry, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Faye Noffsinger to Ken Noffsinger, one lot, $30,500.

Luvada Bierly-Guenther, Richad Guenther to Holly Joachimi, Brian Lawson, Holly Lawson, $333,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Estate of Martha Carine, Deborah Jess, executor to Burke Flora, $85,000.

UNION TWP.

Darrell Alderman to GSC Real Property, one lot, $40,000.