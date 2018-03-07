Police reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 28

DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the area of 6800 block of South Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township. It was reported a large trailer being hauled by an unknown vehicle was headed north on Tipp-Cowlesville Road. The large trailer was reported to contain a large amount of skids and crates. The complainant advised the trailer of damaging several mailboxes along the way. After further investigation, a total of seven mailboxes were damaged or destroyed. No vehicle information was obtained at the time of the incident. A search of the area was not able to identify a possible vehicle.

NEIGHBOR ISSUE: An officer responded to the 2700 block of Gearhart Road, Troy, on a neighbor complaint. The reporting party advised her neighbor blew an air horn toward their property today around 11:45 a.m. The reporting party advised she has video of the incident and will bring it to the sheriff’s office later this week along with other videos that support today’s incident.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 3300 block of Patty Circle Hill Road, Bradford, on the report of a possible overdose. After further investigation of the scene, no drug paraphernalia was found.

March 2

OVI: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for a moving violation at South Street and McKinley Avenue, Piqua. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as the defendant Elizabeth A. Athey. After further investigation, Athey was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for OVI.

March 3

THEFT: A deputy responded to Total Fitness on Country Club Drive in Piqua in reference to a burglary complaint in the 1700 block of Parker Drive. A suspect admitted to entering a residence and taking a set of keys to gain entry into another business. The male suspect was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail.

March 4

NEIGHBOR DISPUTE: A resident in the 5000 block of Rangeline Road, Covington, called 9-1-1 and reported that a neighbor was shooting guns at his residence. The neighbor informed the officer that he was just confronted by the reporting party and that a verbal exchange was done between the two, but no threats were made and the reporting party left his property. The neighbor admitted that he was out back shooting with his kids. He stated he was shooting a 22 caliber rifle and a 410. The deputy then asked to see what they were shooting at and he walked the deputy around back. They were shooting at a barrel facing west from the residence. It was not in the direction of reporting party’s residence. The deputy informed the homeowner that he needed a proper back stop before he could do any more shooting in his backyard. The homeowner stated he would take care of that problem before any more shooting is done.

The reporting party stated he was tired of the neighbor making a lot of noise and disturbing him and the neighbors. His only complaint was the noise and homeowner using explosives. The deputy informed the reporting party that at this time he saw no evidence of explosives being used. The deputy reported to the reporting party that the officers told the homeowner to no longer shoot without a proper back stop. The deputy also informed the reporting party not to confront the homeowner and to continue to call 9-1-1 if he has an issue.

INVESTIGATION: The Piqua Police Department received a 9-1-1 call that a vehicle had left Planet Fitness and traveled southbound on I-75. The caller stated that it appeared people were looking through vehicles in the parking lot of Planet Fitness. The caller described the vehicle as a maroon four-door vehicle with dark tinted windows. The deputy saw a maroon four-door vehicle travel pass with dark tinted windows. The vehicle appeared to be a newer model vehicle, but the deputy was unable to get a make or model. The deputy noticed the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed. The listed vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic and not using any turn signals. Due to the traffic, the deputy wasn’t able to catch up to the vehicle. The deputy activated emergency lights to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The listed vehicle refused to stop and continued southbound weaving in and out of traffic. The listed vehicle was doing well over 90 mph and exited at Exit 73. The listed vehicle ran a red light almost striking another vehicle. The deputy advised dispatch of its location and the listed vehicle traveled back onto I-75 southbound. The listed vehicle was doing well over 100 mph and advised Lt. Tennant of the situation. The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons and dispatch was to notify other agencies. The case is pending.

March 5

SCHOOL ISSUE: Mr. Vasil, principal of Bethel High School, was contacted from a concerned parent that one of his students was trying to sell marijuana via Snapchat. Vasil advised it was not occur on school grounds so he wanted to advise authorities what the student posted.

THEFT: An employee in the 4200 block of State Route 40, Bethel Twp. wanted to report two plastic totes were stolen from the garage. The totes contained breakers and wires. The theft happened some time within the last three days.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Deputies were dispatched to the Big Mike’s BP in the 8500 block of State Route 201, Bethel Twp., for a suspicious person. Upon further investigation, a male subject was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center to be evaluated by a psychiatric doctor and treated for his left hand.