Health inspections

Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Feb. 1

End Zone Sports Lounge, 601 E. Broadway St., Covington —Repeat: the facility did not have a person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course. Observed employee drink and food on food prep surface during inspection. Observed non-commercial microwave being used in food prep area. Repeat Observed that the handle guard on the door of the reach-in freezer was not in proper repair. Observed gaskets on doors on reach-in freezer that was falling away from door during inspection. Observed that the hand washing sink in the women’s restroom was not reaching proper temperature during inspection. Observed FRP panel falling away from outside surface of grill hood during inspection. Observed three compartment sink that was crooked on the wall.

Troy Elks, 17 W. Franklin St., Troy — Repeat: observed non-commercial microwave being used in the kitchen during inspection. Observed ice accumulation build-up inside of the freezers. Critical: observed food residual on the top inside of microwave unit. Observed handles on equipment that had food residual. Observed residual on the gaskets of the refrigeration units. Observed grease accumulation on the grill hoods above fryers. Observed plates directly exposed to ceiling tile that were not properly inverted. Observed that there was no hand washing sink in the bar area. Repeat: observed plaster and debris around the baseboard behind freezers and refrigeration units. Repeat: observed black residual build-up on the floor tiles underneath three compartment sink in bar area.

Feb. 2

ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen, 3 E. Main St., Troy — In the display and payment area, single-serve utensils were observed being stored in wooden baskets. In the reach-in freezer, the evaporator was observed with ice build-up. Above the prep sink, holes in the wall were observed.

Mojo’s Bar & Grill, 109 E. Main St., Troy — Critical: observed cleaned cutting boards and utensils on rack by three compartment sink that had food residual on them. Repeat: observed residual build-up on handle of walk-in cooler and on reach-in cooling units. Observed cleaned utensils not stored in same direction on rack near three compartment sink. Observed that restroom doors were not self-closing during inspection.

Feb. 5

Haren’s Market, 502 Garfield Ave., Troy — In the walk-in freezer, boxes of food were observed being stored on the floor. In the storage area behind the display freezers, boxes of food were observed being stored on the floor. Critical: containers of dips, soft cheeses and deli salads were observed without date markings. Packaged crab legs, mushrooms, and spring mix were observed without proper labels. In the storage area behind the display reach-in freezers, boxes of single-serve items were observed being stored on the floor. Throughout the facility, cove molding was observed missing, exposed wood was observed and unfinished walls were observed. Critical: in the cutting area and chemical storage area, working containers of chemicals were observed without common names.

Tipp City Eagles, 202 Main St., Tipp City — Observed cigarette in ash tray on counter in kitchen area. Critical: observed container of raw shell eggs above ready-to-foods. Observed wet wiping cloths not stored properly in kitchen facility. Observed cardboard that is being used to absorb grease below fryers that had not been properly disposed of. Repeat: observed a microwave, fridge and freezer that were non-commercial in the kitchen. Repeat: observed grill hoods above fryers and oven that had an accumulation of dust and grease residual. Observed residual build-up on the handle of the sprayer of the three compartment sink. Observed no hand washing sink in the kitchen area. Observed cove basing in the restroom that was in complete disrepair. Observed FRP wall bowing outwards in the restroom. Observed debris build-up underneath all the equipment throughout the food facility.

Ording’s Party Time, 810 S. Market St., Troy — Critical: in the walk-in cooler, containers of food were observed uncovered. In the kitchen, observed frozen deli meat being thawed in standing water; corrected during inspection. Critical: in the deli display cooler, the following food items were observed improperly dated: pickle loaf, corned beef, bean salad, roast beef, ham salad, potato salad. Repeat: adjacent to the check out area, packaged baked goods were observed without their common names. In the walk-in cooler, a wood shelving unit was observed being used. The stainless steel shelving units in the walk-in cooler were observed with rust build-up. Critical: the internal white plastic panel in the garage ice machine was observed with a black substance build-up. Critical: the top and side surfaces of the back kitchen cooking equipment were observed with food debris build-up. In the walk-in cooler, the stainless steel shelving units were observed with dust debris build-up. Repeat: in the back kitchen area adjacent to the walk-in cooler door, the multi-use cooking and serving utensil storage containers were observed with food debris build-up. In the unfinished upstairs storage room and garage, single-serve items and multi-use containers were observed not covered exposed to dust. In the walk-in cooler, black substance build-up along with dust debris build-up were observed on the ceiling.

Feb. 8

Tipp City Foodtown, 960 W. Main St., Tipp City — In the bakery area, wet wiping cloths were observed being stored in a container with 0.0 ppm of sanitizer. Repeat: in the bakery area, packaged baked goods were observed not properly labeled. Critical: in the meat cutting room, the stainless steel pans being used to carry and hold raw meat were observed with sharp angles, bent corners and other imperfections. Repeat: in the display aisles, the open freezer case was observed with water leaking onto wiping cloths. Repeat: in the milk walk-in cooler, ice build-up was observed on the condensing unit and corresponding pipes. Repeat: in the deli area, both directly behind the deli display cases and the in the prep area, and then in the produce cutting room, the cutting boards were observed with scratches and scoring. Critical, repeat: the following food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: the hard-to-reach surfaces of the bread slicer, the cuber blades in the meat cutting room, the bottom section of the band saw in the meat cutting room, the chipper in the meat walk-in storage cooler. The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with dirt, dust and food debris build-up: the fan covers in the produce walk-in cooler, the shelves above the three compartment sink in the deli prep room, the fan covers in the meat cutting room, the shelving units in the milk cooler. Repeat: the following physical facilities were observed in disrepair: the FRP in the produce walk-in storage cooler was observed bowing and coming off walls, the ceiling tiles in the meat cutting room are cracked, missing surfaces, the corner surfaces above and beneath the three compartment sink in the meat cutting room, the cove molding in all of the walk-in coolers. Corrected during inspection: in the display aisles, one 6-pack of Pedia Sure Grow and Grain baby formula was observed with a use-by-date of Oct. 1, 2017.