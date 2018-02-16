Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Donald Craig Jr., Erin Craig, John Craig, Jennifer Ostapiak, Peter Ostapiak to Kenneth Myers, one lot, $178,000.
Scott Investments of Troy to James Wick, Susan Wick, one lot, $58,900.
Hemm Properties LLC to 3HISHT Holdings LLC, two lots, $0.
Solutions Real Estate Investments to Jordan Oldham, Lisa Oldham, a part lot, $105,500.
Christine Stone, Matthew Stone to Corbin Joseph, Reva Joseph, a part lot, $72,000.
Scott Investments of Troy to John Ferringer, Sallie Ferringer, one lot, $370,000.
Erica Wilt, Kyle Wilt to Erica Wilt, one lot, $0.
Kathleen Robinson, Samuel Robinson to Samuel Robinson, one lot, $0.
Arlene Zimmerman, Robert Zimmerman to RA Zimmerman Rentals I LLC, one lot, $0.
Judith Kazmaier, Kent Kazmaier to Kristann Ott, Jerry Wages, a part lot, $249,500.
Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, William Powers to L&L Properties of Troy LLC, one lot, $83,700.
PIQUA
Allena Swartz to Robert Swartz III, a part lot, $0.
Kim Carroll to Nathan Carroll, trustee to Carroll Family Irrevocable Trust, $0.
ATM Investments LLC to TK’s BBQ-N-Fixins Inc., one lot, $32,500.
Citimortgage Inc., Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak to Kyra Horn, a part lot, $15,800.
Estate of Carol Gerhard, Christine Hahnel, executor to Abby Kuhlman, Bradley Kuhlman, two lots, one part lot< $160,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Angela Thornell, Mark Thornell, one lot, $0.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Clinton Myers, one lot, $0.
COVINGTON
Fifth Third Bank to Brad Petry, Courtney Petry, one lot, $54,900.
PLEASANT HILL
Angela Kauffman, Jarrod Kauffman to Rosemary Saunders, a part lot, $25,000.
TIPP CITY
David Decamp Jr. to Julie Decamp, $0.
Ronald Swaney to Karen Mantia, one lot, $474,900.
Darrell Sexton, Margaret Sexton to Joshua Hartman, a part lot, $169,900.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $61,500.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $43,400.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $58,700
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $44,000.
WEST MILTON
James Johnson Revocable Living Trust, James Johnson to Bette Madewell, James Madewell, one lot, $112,800.
BETHEL TWP.
Jody Resovsky to Reyna Spears, one lot, one part lot, $105,000.
CONCORD TWP.
Joy Scheck, Michael Scheck to Katharine Groman, Kevin Royce, one lot, $235,000.
Helen Harp, Robert Harp to Michelle Workman, Richard Workman, 0.733 acres, $32,000.
Andrea Machicao to Andrea Machicao Revocable Living Trust, Carlos Machicao, trustee, one lot< $0.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Byron Clarkson, Carolyn Clarkston, Steven Clarkson, Katherine Kowrach, Robert Kowrach to Byron Clarkson, Carolyn, $57,400.
Tamara Hamiel, William Hamiel, Barbara Hedges, Stephen Hedges, James Kidder, Pamela Jo Kidder to James Kidder, Pamela Kidder, $78,000.
MONROE TWP.
Buddy Oiler, Darlene Oiler to Buddy Oiler, Darlene Oiler, one lot, $0.
Kathy Rickert, Shawn Rickert, attorney in fact to Paul Lee, $260,000.
Barbara Trick, Herman Trick Jr. to Diana Howley, 0.976 acres, $170,000.
Lucinda Elser, Norman Elser to Dean Bryson, Megan Bryson, one lot, $260,000.
Estate of Barbara Oaks to Kathleen Warner, Maggie Washburn, $0.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Bryant Apple to Kyra Horn, 2.059 acres, $30,000.
Karen Kuntz, Michael Kuntz to Michael Kuntz Trust, Michael Kuntz, trustee, 68.853 acres, 63.555 acres, $0.
NEWTON TWP.
Carl and Dolores Bucholtz Trust, Nick Bucholtz, successor trustee to Diana Bucholtz, Nick Bucholtz, $89,600.
Karen Kuntz, Michael Kuntz to Michael Kuntz Trust, Michael Kuntz, trustee, 5.893 acres, 34.647 acres, $0.
STAUNTON TWP.
Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, Bryan Parke to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, 0.282 acres, $53,400.
UNION TWP.
Beth Brandeberry, Steven Brandeberry to Beth Brandeberry, Steven Brandeberry, 0.890 acres, $0.
Clinton Reichard to Don and Judy Reichard Family Trust, Don Reichard, trustee, Judy Reichard, trustee, two lots, $0.
Erna Robinett to Edward Robinett, Mellessa Robinett, 10.001 acres, $0.
Sharon Yoakum, trustee, Yoakum Family Trust to Donald Boyd, Shirley Boyd, 0.50 acres, $11,500.