Miami County Marriages

Richard Denis Jones, 64, of 1601 Clark Avenue, Piqua to Pamela Rae Cool, 64, of same address.

Alina Michelle Post, 25, of 885 Todd Court, Tipp City to Zachary Paul Wertz, 25, of same address.

Logan Bryce Hensley, 22, of 1564 Brookfield Lane, Troy to Kennedy Taylor Atkins, 22, of same address.

Clarence Everett Bramlette, 70, of 6845 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City to Lisa Marie Bramlette, 55, of same address.

Mary Kay Borchers, 59, of 364 Windmere Drive, Troy to Paul Joseph Beyerle, 64, of same address.

Taysha Nicole Renee Voris, 25, of 8329 East Adams Road, Troy to Matthew Douglas Perkins, 27, of 5318 N. Dayton Brandt Road, New Carlisle.

Joshua Aaron Walling, 38, of 738 S. Downing Street, Piqua to Jessica Diane Ball, 41, of same address.