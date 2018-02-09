Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Nancy Peck to Harold Trader LLC, one lot, $43,700.

PIQUA

D. Scott Hughes, Ling Zhang to Ella Mabe, James Mabe, one lot, $180,000.

Shawn Stepp II to Kristin Pinkston Trust, William True, one lot, $115,000.

COVINGTON

Robin Phillis to Kathleen Westfall, Kevin Westfall Jr., one lot, $169,000.

TIPP CITY

Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.

Christine Asher, James Asher to Christine Asher, one lot, $20,000.

WEST MILTON

Dennis Bohlender, surviving trust, Bohlender to Charles Karns, Dolores Karns, two lots, $109,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,500.

BETHEL TWP.

Roger Denlinger, successor co-trustee, Ulysses and Florence Denlinger Joint Revocable Trust, Wayne Denlinger, successor co-trustee to Robert Denlinger, 1.244 acres, $12,800.

BROWN TWP.

Kehinde Aduralere, Kenya Osakue, Brooke Stafford, Jesse Stafford to Brian Murphy, 5.0 acres, $0.

Alberta Jones, Bobby McCoy, Alberta Medley to Brian Murphy, 5.0 acres, $125,000.

Onie Stafford to Alberta Jones, Bobby McCoy, 5.0 acres, $0.

Lola McCoy to Alberta Jones, Bobby McCoy, 5.0 acres, $0.

Chase McCoy to Alberta Jones, Bobby McCoy, 5.0 acres, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Boom SC LLC to Jeffrey Ott, $24,500.

UNION TWP.

Delmajean Oaks, Jerry Oaks Jr., attorney in fact to Monica Webb, 1.823 acres, $95,000.