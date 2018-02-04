Health inspections

Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Jan. 5

Clarks Pizza House, 24 N. High St., Covington — Repeat: observed dented cans present in food prep area. Observed cardboard being used as shelving liner above prep coolers. Observed ice accumulation on piping behind condensing unit in walk-in freezer. Repeat: observed that gasket was falling away from door in prep freezer unit. Observed food debris build-up in gaskets of prep coolers. Repeat: observed handle on microwave to have dried residual on it.

DJ Pizza Alley, 18 S. Second St., Tipp City — The facility did not have a person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course in food protection. Observed residential freezers in outside storage building. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. A thermometer capable of accurately measuring the temperature of thin foods was not available.

Indians Pizza, 212 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill — Repeat: the surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed dark residual build-up inside ice machine. Repeat: observed a venthood with oil and dust build-up.

Jan. 8

Waffle House, 1290 Archer Drive, Troy — The FSO did not have a person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course or with level two certification in food protection. Observed wiping cloths stored in non-sanitizing solution in food prep area. Critical: observed eggs being held above grill without proper time control marking. Repeat: observed food residual build-up on the gaskets on the doors of the prep cooler. Observed residual on the handles of the equipment. Observed dust build-up on the fan cover inside of the refrigeration and the condensing unit of the walk-in cooler. Observed accumulation of food debris on bottom of the inside of cabinet where trashcan is located. Repeat: observed plates not properly inverted above warewashing machine. Observed broken floor tile in the food prep area. Critical, repeat: observed the presence of gnats in the back of the facility.

Holly’s Cafe & Carryout, 112 N. Main St., Casstown — Critical: observed employee handling ready-to-eat foods during inspection. Critical: observed packages of deli ham and turkey in prep cooler that were not properly date marked. Observed food residual on the gaskets on the door of the prep cooler. Observed residual build-up on the shelving units in food prep area. Observed plates not properly inverted when exposed to ceiling tiles. Observed lighting not working properly in walk-in cooler.

China Moon, 1055 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: observed wet wipe cloth on table. Observed improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed uncovered food in walk-in cooler and in dry storage areas. Observed improper storage of food items. Observed unapproved food containers being used for food storage. Observed residential small freezer in food service. Repeat: the surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Critical: observed the food grinder/processor that had food residual the inside and outside surfaces. Observed outside surfaces of dry storage containers or lids with residual build-up. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed no supply of hand cleaning soap at the front hand washing sink in food service.

Wendy’s, 825 W. Main St., Troy — Paper towel dispenser is not functioning properly in front area. Ice machine is has a water leak near drain line area. Observed low grout between tiles throughout the food service area. Observed food residual in accumulating between. Observed tiles under fryer missing. So oil residual is sitting wet in missing tile section.

Staunton Country Store, 17 S. State Route, Troy — Critical: observed hot dogs (102 F), Chili (130 F), Sandwiches (43 F) and Pepperoni (44 F) that were not holding proper temperatures during inspection. Walk-in cooler was not keeping foods held at proper temperature. Observed residual on the gasket of the walk-in cooler.

Jan. 9

The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Co. Ltd, 128 E. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: observed dried food residual on the top plate inside of microwave. Observed dark residual on gasket of prep cooler during inspection.

Village Sunoco, 211 S. Main St., Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Los Pitayos, 2317 W. Main St., Troy — A thermometer capable of accurately measuring the temperature of thin foods was not available. Observed broken gaskets on prep cooler in kitchen. Observed dishwasher not discharging sanitizer.

Jan. 10

Fazoli’s, 1887 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Jan. 11

Golden Bowl Buffet, 15 S. Weston Road, Troy — Repeat: one of the hot buffet lines was observed being used as a cold holding unit by utilizing ice to maintain the food items. Critical, repeat: on the hot buffet bar, 1 pan of fried wontons were observed not covered. Repeat: in the kitchen adjacent to the rice cookers/warmers, rice spoon was observed being stored in a pan of standing water. Repeat: throughout the kitchen, wet wiping cloths were observed being stored on surfaces. Critical: in the kitchen, one pan of noodles were observed being stored at room temperature; corrected. In the walk-in freezer, grocery bags were observed being used to store food. Repeat: on the hot buffet line, observed two noncommercial rice cookers. Critical: in the three compartment sink sanitizing compartment, 0.0 ppm of chlorine was observed; corrected. Multi-use cups and utensils were observed being stored wet.

From Piqua City Health Department reports.

Jan. 26

Piqua Catholic School, 503 W. North St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Hershey’s, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua — The blender and the water pitcher need to be cleaned. Ice cream scoops in dipper well that was not turned on. Store in-use items clean and dry, in product or in running, draining water; corrected.

Charley’s Steakery, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua — The following items need to be cleaned: floor in hard to reach areas, tortilla shell containers, food containers, utensils and slicers. Items put away and not dried.

Pizza Di Roma, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua — Person in charge does not have required level two food safety training. Provide test strips so amount of sanitizer can be monitored. The following items need to be cleaned: prep unit, microwave interior, pasta cooker, can opener, strainer, mixer and food containers. The drain for the three-compartment sink is now broken, making the proper use of the sink impossible. Management did not adequately respond to unusable three compartment sink.

Pretzel Time, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua — The person in charge for the facility is required to obtain a level two food safety certificate.

Jan. 29

Super Station, 8855 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua — At least one person in charge must have a level two food safety certificate. Currently no PIC has this training. Observed cut tomatoes and cut lettuce without date. Spoon used to serve refried beans is damaged. Utensils should be smooth and easily cleaned. The following items need to be cleaned: pizza prep unit, potato cutter, can opener, hood, food containers, counter on convenience store side, microwave. Accumulation of boxes by back door. Remove more often. The prep sink is leaking. The roof is leaking and damaging ceiling tiles. Observed cleaner stored on prep table and three compartment sink.

Piqua Manor, 1840 W. High St., Piqua — Observed bag of lettuce and cut tomato without date. All TCS foods must be marked with date opened or prepared. Food must be discarded after seven days. The steam table needs to be cleaned. The labels were not legible on the bulk food containers.

Jan. 30

Beppo Uno Pizzeria, 414 W. Water St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Comfort Inn, 987 Ash St., Piqua — At least one person with management responsibilities must have a level two food safety certificate.