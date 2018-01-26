Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Charles Albertson, Lynne Albertson to Gregory Lingle, Myra Lingle, one lot, $266,800.

Troy Associates Inc. to TPP Enterprises LLC, a part lot, $2,900,000.

Abby Manson, Jason Manson to Keith Packard, Theresa Packard, one lot, $103,500.

Estate of Lucretia Gritzmaker, Carletta Gritzmaker, administrator to Lydia Bauer, Thomas Bauer, one lot, $87,5000.

Matthew McCray to Tanya Tucholski, one lot, $213,000.

NVR Inc. to Christopher Spradlin, Christy Spradlin, one lot, $282,800.

Estate of Howard Wolfe, Howard Wolfe to Ruth Ann Wolfe, one lot, $0.

Peter Hamby to Candice Ford, Candice Hamby, one lot, $0.

PIQUA

Jo Christine Heintz to Lillicrap Properties LLC, a part lot, $100,000.

Craycon Homes Inc. to Henry Ernst Jr., one lot, $35,000.

Brent Hoes to Alexandros Karabinis, one lot, $48,000.

Chester Huffman, Lorraine Huffman, Marie Huffman, Penny Huffman, Lorraine Spradlin, Randall Spradlin to USB Mortgage Corp., one lot, $0.

Bradley Allen, Gayle Allen to Jehiel James, one lot, $120,000.

Nedra Highley, Carolyn Ott, attorney in fact to Bill Highley, one lot, $72,000.

Donald Collins, Nancy Collins to Donald Collins, Nancy Collins, one lot, $0.

Nancy Collins to Donald Collins, Nancy Collins, $0.

BCA Group LLC to Donald Forror, one lot, $57,900.

Deborah Egbert, Estate of Betty Tackett to Margie Gilliam, one lot, $86,000.

Estate of Donald Hess to Frances Hess, two part lots, $0.

CASSTOWN

Eric Carey, Kimberly Carey, Logan Carey, Summer Carey to Logan Carey, Summer Carey, one lot, $24,900.

COVINGTON

Jill Reck, Robert Reck to Zoe Reck, a part lot, $0.

James Freeman, Jerilynn Freeman to Leslie Kellar, one lot, $143,000.

LAURA

Estate of Melvin Cabeen to Ellen Gabeen, two lots, $0.

FLETCHER

John Polhamus, Marjorie Polhamus to Michael Goings Jr., Rebecca Goings, one lot, $145,800.

TIPP CITY

Christopher Naff to Emily Naff, one lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Donna Ehemann, Gene Ehemann to Robert Wombold, one lot, $115,900.

Megan Bradley, Nick Bradley, Megan Ward to Trent Chalmers, a part lot, $121,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Kathy Barney, Randy Barney to Christopher Logel, Rachel Logel, 4.228 acres, $365,000.

Jamie Spencer, Kimberly Ware, Richard Ware to Anthony Dellaria, 12.344 acres, $285,000.

BROWN TWP.

Sheila Zerkle to Darla Evans, Michael Zerkle, Ronald Zerkle, 28.766 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Sarah Redinbo to Jean Redinbo Amended and Restate Trust, Jean Redinbo, trustee, $0.

Marianne Patten, trustee, Patten Family Trust to Marianne Patten Irrevocable Trust, Randall Patten, trustee, one lot, <$0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Lisa Oldham, attorney in fact, Vivian Welbaum to Cassie Mayer, 3.187 acres, $82,500.

Estate of Philip Welbaum, Lisa Oldham, administrator, to Cassie Mayer, 3.197, $82,500.

Linda Bentley, successor trustee, Lowell Mott Revocable Living Trust to Stager Properties LLC, 144.362 acres, 39.851 acres, $750,000.

MONROE TWP.

James Slone to James Slone, Karla Slone, one lot, $0.

Pauline Bowen Trust, Peggy Horner, successor trustee to Jennifer Barbee-Crim, Thomas Crim, $190,000.

Jacqueline Mote to Meijer Distribution Inc., 160.352 acres, $1,550,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

David Hart, Elizabeth Hart to Sylvia Fessler, 0.290 acres, 0.098 acres, $0.

Estate of Patricia Roof, Stanley Roof to Brent Black, Michele Black, 2.221 acres, $50,000.

NEWTON TWP.

James Starry, Lois Starry to James Starry and Lois Starry Irrevocable Trust, Philip Starry, trustee, $2.13 acres, 1.056 acres, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Estate of Russell Stewart to Darrien Stewart, Myles Stewart, Tricia Stewart, guardian, 36.57 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Dianne Gibbs to Heidi Tipton, Quentin Tipton, 1.518 acres, $60,000.

Anthony Cress, Gerald Hutchinson, Tina Hutchinson to Russell Grile, one lot, $25,000.

Lois Scheaffer to Drew Castle, Laura Castle, 14.432 acres, $250,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Catherine Ann Jacomet, trustee, June Nicholas Irrevocable Living Trust to Garjar LLC, one lot, $27,500.

Jeffery Leffel, Mary Lou Leffel to James Hemm Jr., Stephen Hemm, $0.