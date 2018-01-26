Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Charles Albertson, Lynne Albertson to Gregory Lingle, Myra Lingle, one lot, $266,800.
Troy Associates Inc. to TPP Enterprises LLC, a part lot, $2,900,000.
Abby Manson, Jason Manson to Keith Packard, Theresa Packard, one lot, $103,500.
Estate of Lucretia Gritzmaker, Carletta Gritzmaker, administrator to Lydia Bauer, Thomas Bauer, one lot, $87,5000.
Matthew McCray to Tanya Tucholski, one lot, $213,000.
NVR Inc. to Christopher Spradlin, Christy Spradlin, one lot, $282,800.
Estate of Howard Wolfe, Howard Wolfe to Ruth Ann Wolfe, one lot, $0.
Peter Hamby to Candice Ford, Candice Hamby, one lot, $0.
PIQUA
Jo Christine Heintz to Lillicrap Properties LLC, a part lot, $100,000.
Craycon Homes Inc. to Henry Ernst Jr., one lot, $35,000.
Brent Hoes to Alexandros Karabinis, one lot, $48,000.
Chester Huffman, Lorraine Huffman, Marie Huffman, Penny Huffman, Lorraine Spradlin, Randall Spradlin to USB Mortgage Corp., one lot, $0.
Bradley Allen, Gayle Allen to Jehiel James, one lot, $120,000.
Nedra Highley, Carolyn Ott, attorney in fact to Bill Highley, one lot, $72,000.
Donald Collins, Nancy Collins to Donald Collins, Nancy Collins, one lot, $0.
Nancy Collins to Donald Collins, Nancy Collins, $0.
BCA Group LLC to Donald Forror, one lot, $57,900.
Deborah Egbert, Estate of Betty Tackett to Margie Gilliam, one lot, $86,000.
Estate of Donald Hess to Frances Hess, two part lots, $0.
CASSTOWN
Eric Carey, Kimberly Carey, Logan Carey, Summer Carey to Logan Carey, Summer Carey, one lot, $24,900.
COVINGTON
Jill Reck, Robert Reck to Zoe Reck, a part lot, $0.
James Freeman, Jerilynn Freeman to Leslie Kellar, one lot, $143,000.
LAURA
Estate of Melvin Cabeen to Ellen Gabeen, two lots, $0.
FLETCHER
John Polhamus, Marjorie Polhamus to Michael Goings Jr., Rebecca Goings, one lot, $145,800.
TIPP CITY
Christopher Naff to Emily Naff, one lot, $0.
WEST MILTON
Donna Ehemann, Gene Ehemann to Robert Wombold, one lot, $115,900.
Megan Bradley, Nick Bradley, Megan Ward to Trent Chalmers, a part lot, $121,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Kathy Barney, Randy Barney to Christopher Logel, Rachel Logel, 4.228 acres, $365,000.
Jamie Spencer, Kimberly Ware, Richard Ware to Anthony Dellaria, 12.344 acres, $285,000.
BROWN TWP.
Sheila Zerkle to Darla Evans, Michael Zerkle, Ronald Zerkle, 28.766 acres, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Sarah Redinbo to Jean Redinbo Amended and Restate Trust, Jean Redinbo, trustee, $0.
Marianne Patten, trustee, Patten Family Trust to Marianne Patten Irrevocable Trust, Randall Patten, trustee, one lot, <$0.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Lisa Oldham, attorney in fact, Vivian Welbaum to Cassie Mayer, 3.187 acres, $82,500.
Estate of Philip Welbaum, Lisa Oldham, administrator, to Cassie Mayer, 3.197, $82,500.
Linda Bentley, successor trustee, Lowell Mott Revocable Living Trust to Stager Properties LLC, 144.362 acres, 39.851 acres, $750,000.
MONROE TWP.
James Slone to James Slone, Karla Slone, one lot, $0.
Pauline Bowen Trust, Peggy Horner, successor trustee to Jennifer Barbee-Crim, Thomas Crim, $190,000.
Jacqueline Mote to Meijer Distribution Inc., 160.352 acres, $1,550,000.
NEWBERRY TWP.
David Hart, Elizabeth Hart to Sylvia Fessler, 0.290 acres, 0.098 acres, $0.
Estate of Patricia Roof, Stanley Roof to Brent Black, Michele Black, 2.221 acres, $50,000.
NEWTON TWP.
James Starry, Lois Starry to James Starry and Lois Starry Irrevocable Trust, Philip Starry, trustee, $2.13 acres, 1.056 acres, $0.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Estate of Russell Stewart to Darrien Stewart, Myles Stewart, Tricia Stewart, guardian, 36.57 acres, $0.
UNION TWP.
Dianne Gibbs to Heidi Tipton, Quentin Tipton, 1.518 acres, $60,000.
Anthony Cress, Gerald Hutchinson, Tina Hutchinson to Russell Grile, one lot, $25,000.
Lois Scheaffer to Drew Castle, Laura Castle, 14.432 acres, $250,000.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Catherine Ann Jacomet, trustee, June Nicholas Irrevocable Living Trust to Garjar LLC, one lot, $27,500.
Jeffery Leffel, Mary Lou Leffel to James Hemm Jr., Stephen Hemm, $0.