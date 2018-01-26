Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Jan. 2

Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy — Observed dried food residual on the underside of handles on prep cooler. Observed bin of utensils that were not properly organized with other non-food items stored in the bin. Observed debris build-up underneath prep cooler in customer sitting area. Observed maintenance drill stored with food equipment above prep table; corrected during inspection. Critical: observed working containers of chemicals that were not properly labeled at time of inspection; corrected during inspection.

Wendy’s, 1300 Archer Drive, Troy — Repeat: observed non-handled plastic cup inside of cheese used for toppings; corrected during inspection. Critical: observed grilled chicken (120 F) not being held at proper hot holding temperature; corrected during inspection. Observed grease build-up on ventilation hoods above fryers and grill. Repeat: observed cracked floor tile in the back of the food prep area. Observed grease build-up underneath and behind fryers, debris behind ice machine, food underneath shelving units in walk-in freezer and debris underneath front counter.

Hot Head Burrito, 1287 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Observed tongs in cold holding bin with handle touching sauteed peppers.

Critical: observed spicy steak (115 F) and queso sauce (118 F) that were not holding proper temperatures during inspection; corrected. Observed cardboard base used on the shelving unit used to hold dry stock near prep sink. Observed dried food residual on the handle of the microwave unit. Observed residual build-up on the shelving units inside of walk-in cooler. Critical: observed food utensils and equipment stored in hand washing sink in the ware washing area; corrected. Observed broken tile along the base of the wall in the ware washing area.

Jan. 3

Logan’s Roadhouse, 1750 W. Main St., Troy — Observed top panel on the inside of microwaves were falling in disrepair and need to be replaced. Repeat: observed cutting board in front of prep cooler that was heavily stained and scratched. Critical: observed dried food residual on cutting knives that were stored away to be used. Observed dried food residual on the handles of equipment throughout facility and food debris on the top ware washing machine. Critical: observed hand washing sink in food prep area that was being used as a dump sink. Observed drain below dish washing sink was backing up. Drains throughout facility needs to be cleaned properly. Repeat: observed debris underneath most of the equipment throughout food prep area.

Jan. 4

Storypoint Of Troy, main kitchen, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Observed residual on the bottom of ice scoop holder. Critical: observed employees dumping drinks down hand washing sink during inspection.

Storypoint Of Troy, coffee bar, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Observed residual on gaskets inside of prep cooler doors.

Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Critical: observed apples that were displayed for consumers that were not properly protected against contamination from customers. Observed the cutting board was starting to go into disrepair during inspection. Observed residual build-up on the grill hoods. Observed coffee stirrers not properly protected against contamination. Observed debris along the baseboards underneath equipment and dark residual on the walls behind ware washing unit.

The Hershey Bar & Grill & Patio, 118 E. Main St., Bradford — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Penn Station, 2331 W. Main St., Troy — The FSO did not have a person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course. Observed employee drinks on food prep tables as well as on soda boxes. Facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection. Critical: the person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food holding and cooking temperatures. Observed tongs stored with handles in ready-to-eat food in prep cooler; observed ice scoop stored in ice bin with handle in ice. Repeat: observed wiping cloths stored in a non-sanitizing solution during inspection. Observed food items stored underneath water and soda lines inside of cabinet under pop machine; corrected. Person-In-Charge could not provide a food thermometer during inspection. Observed that facility did not have sanitizing test strips. Observed cutting boards that were heavily scratched and stained in food prep area. Observed handles of prep coolers and upright freezer to have dried food residual on them. Observed dry stock shelving unit with dried food residual on the majority of the shelves. Observed that food bins were not properly air drying after wash, rinse and sanitizing during inspection. Observed leak on the faucet above the three compartment sink. Observed build-up of food residual and debris underneath pop machine cabinet.

Jan. 5

Leaf & Vine, 108 W. Main St., Troy — Observed bottom section in cooler and freezer that have residual.

Penn Station, 2331 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Storypoint Of Troy, bistro pub, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Ruby Tuesday, 1780 W. Main St., Troy — Observed top plate of microwave falling in disrepair. Observed ice accumulation on the back of the condensing unit and on the ceiling panels of the walk-in freezer. Critical, repeat: observed top inside of the microwave to have dried food residual. Observed residual build-up on the shelving units in the walk-in cooler. Observed ventilation grill hoods had accumulated grease on the hoods. Repeat: observed handles on equipment throughout facility were found to have food residual on them. Observed that plates exposed to ceiling the were not properly inverted.