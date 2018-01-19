Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Nelson Dohm Jr. to Douglas Fitch, Nelson Dohm Jr., two part lots, $0.
Estate of Joseph Caldwell to Michelle Caldwell, one lot, $0.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Tamra Feaselman, Timothy Feaselman to Elizabeth Peters, Gregory Peters, one lot, $67,500.
Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $58,400.
NVR Inc. to Jeffrey Arnett, Sheila Arnett, one lot, $353,800.
Jeffrey Ott, Lisa Ott to Paula Dodd, one lot, one part lot, $127,000.
Robert Grace, Tracy Grace to Greenpen Realty LLC, one lot, $64,000.
Scott Investments of Troy to Brandi Anderson, Kristopher Anderson, one lot, $308,000.
John Stolle, Priscilla Stolle to Jessica McClellan, Justin McClellan, one lot, $195,000.
Rick Pittenger, Valerie Pittenger to Pittenger Keystone Preservation Trust, Emilee Roach, trustee, one lot, one part lot, $0.
Abby Goubeaux, Jordan Goubeaux to Nicholas Alspaugh, a part lot, $72,000.
Amanda Tompkins, Thomas Tompkins to Christopher Harshbarger, one lot, $223,500.
Jane Witten, William Witten to Bill Adcock, TJ Adcock, one lot, $400,000.
TIPP CITY
Giang Hynh to Samantha Tang, one lot, $0.
Katie Lugiano to Audrey Phibbs, one lot, $84,000.
Miami County Sheriff’s Office David Duchak, Eric Houk to NRZ Pass-Through Trust, U.S. Bank N.A., two lots, $75,000.
Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.
Georgia Bayman, Georgia Hoover to Kimberly Danon, one lot, $82,000.
David Snell to Christine Hurak, James Hurak, one lot, $278,500.
PIQUA
JP Homes Inc. to Jimmy Cline, Sheri Cline, one lot, one part lot, $29,000.
Miami County Sheriff’s Office David Duchak, Joseph Hughes, Sarah Hughes to Chappies Investments one lot, one part lot, $16,100.
Deire Layman, Todd Layman to Brooke Combs, a part lot, $64,900.
Timothy Cutcher to Jessica Sakalaskas, Mark Sakalaskas, a part lot, $62,800.
Estate of Linda Mong to Philip Mong, one lot, $0.
Dolores Longenecker, Elmer Longenecker, Kathy Thaman, attorney in fact to Barbara Leggett, one lot, $200,000.
Albert Fledderman, Nancy Fledderman to Fledderman Principal Protection, Deanna Seither, trustee, two lots, two part lots, $0.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,500.
James Valentine to Florence Caruthers, Richard Caruthers, two lots, $228,000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Ruslan Kuychiyev, two lots, $445,900.
COVINGTON
Bradley Campbell, Patricia Campbell to Carrie Spurgeon, one lot, $86,900.
Keith Stikley to Keith Stickley, Tamara Walters-Stickley, one lot, $0.
FLETCHER
Mark Donnelly, Stacey Donnelly to Christopher Carey, Kimberly Carey, a part lot, $28,000.
WEST MILTON
Michael Leach to Michael Leach Declaration of Trust, one lot, $0.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Lida Fischvogt, Linda Trost to S. Randall Flory, one lot, $16,000.
J Dot Properties to Ledocat Enterprises, six lots, $1,500,000.
Jerilyn Kohl to Kayla Palmisano, Robert Palmisano, one lot, $147,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Brenenborg to Abbasov Abidovich, three lots, $150,000.
Frances McIntosh to Jennifer Ann Dyle, one lot, $85,000.
BROWN TWP.
Michael Rayburn to Jesse Filbrun, Tonya Filbrun, co-trustees, Filbrun Family Revocable Living Trust, $82,100.
Patricia Rayburn to Jesse Filbrun, Tonya Filbrun, co-trustees, Filbrun Family Revocable Living Trust, $246,200.
CONCORD TWP.
Eric Roediger, Judith Roediger, Judith Sleppy to Eric Roediger, 0.750 acres, $0.
Buckeye Property Resources to Scott Scharkey, one lot, $309,900.
Gayle Hildebrand, Herbert Hildebrand to Hubert Mabes Jr., Peggy Mabes, one lot, $170,000.
Elizabeth Davis Revocable Trust to Elizabeth Davis Amended and Restate Agreement of Trust, 11.944 acres, $0.
Mary Smith, Robert Smith, attorney in fact to Robert Smith, $0.
3 Gen D LLC to James Hamlin, Tia Hamlin, one lot, $79,900.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Lynn Redinbo to Lynn Redinbo Trust, 139.330 acres, $0.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
James Carr, Julie Carr, Nikia Carr, Samuel Carr to Diane Yingst, John Yingst, 33.869 acres, $338,700.
James Carr, Julie Carr, Nikia Carr, Samuel Carr, Scott Carr, Bart Adkins, Norma Adkins to Diane Yingst, John Yingst, 81.871 acres, $736,900.
James Carr, Julie Carr, Nikia Carr, Samuel Carr, Scott Carr to Bart Adkins, Norma Adkins, 44.690 acres, $226,300.
MONROE TWP.
Estat of Raymond Reich, Christina Lemmon, executor to Joseph Luther, Joyce Luther, 10.003 acres, $335,000.
Paulene Bowen Trust, Peggy Horner, successor trustee to Jennifer Barbee-Crim, Thomas Crim, $190,000.
Phillip Hayden, Carol Shaw to Carol Shaw Trust, 40.87 acres, 76.16 acres, $0.
Jennifer Jones, Jennifer Kremer, Kevin Kremer to Craig Neth Jr., Jacqueline Neth, one lot, $192,900.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Aundalee Wintrow, Orville Wintrow to mill-Properties Inc., 48.695 acres, $414,000.
Jack Swabb, Joy Swabb to Samuel Byrd, 0.454 acres, $70,000.
Vicki Bingham, Vicki Mayo to Lindbergh Bingham Jr., 1.274 acres, $0.
NEWTON TWP.
Patricia Hahn to Michael Diamond, $0.
UNION TWP.
Bonnie Koerner, Timothy Koerner to Jennifer Shook, Ryan Shook, 20.934 acres, $317,300.