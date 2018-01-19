Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Nelson Dohm Jr. to Douglas Fitch, Nelson Dohm Jr., two part lots, $0.

Estate of Joseph Caldwell to Michelle Caldwell, one lot, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Tamra Feaselman, Timothy Feaselman to Elizabeth Peters, Gregory Peters, one lot, $67,500.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $58,400.

NVR Inc. to Jeffrey Arnett, Sheila Arnett, one lot, $353,800.

Jeffrey Ott, Lisa Ott to Paula Dodd, one lot, one part lot, $127,000.

Robert Grace, Tracy Grace to Greenpen Realty LLC, one lot, $64,000.

Scott Investments of Troy to Brandi Anderson, Kristopher Anderson, one lot, $308,000.

John Stolle, Priscilla Stolle to Jessica McClellan, Justin McClellan, one lot, $195,000.

Rick Pittenger, Valerie Pittenger to Pittenger Keystone Preservation Trust, Emilee Roach, trustee, one lot, one part lot, $0.

Abby Goubeaux, Jordan Goubeaux to Nicholas Alspaugh, a part lot, $72,000.

Amanda Tompkins, Thomas Tompkins to Christopher Harshbarger, one lot, $223,500.

Jane Witten, William Witten to Bill Adcock, TJ Adcock, one lot, $400,000.

TIPP CITY

Giang Hynh to Samantha Tang, one lot, $0.

Katie Lugiano to Audrey Phibbs, one lot, $84,000.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office David Duchak, Eric Houk to NRZ Pass-Through Trust, U.S. Bank N.A., two lots, $75,000.

Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.

Georgia Bayman, Georgia Hoover to Kimberly Danon, one lot, $82,000.

David Snell to Christine Hurak, James Hurak, one lot, $278,500.

PIQUA

JP Homes Inc. to Jimmy Cline, Sheri Cline, one lot, one part lot, $29,000.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office David Duchak, Joseph Hughes, Sarah Hughes to Chappies Investments one lot, one part lot, $16,100.

Deire Layman, Todd Layman to Brooke Combs, a part lot, $64,900.

Timothy Cutcher to Jessica Sakalaskas, Mark Sakalaskas, a part lot, $62,800.

Estate of Linda Mong to Philip Mong, one lot, $0.

Dolores Longenecker, Elmer Longenecker, Kathy Thaman, attorney in fact to Barbara Leggett, one lot, $200,000.

Albert Fledderman, Nancy Fledderman to Fledderman Principal Protection, Deanna Seither, trustee, two lots, two part lots, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,500.

James Valentine to Florence Caruthers, Richard Caruthers, two lots, $228,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Ruslan Kuychiyev, two lots, $445,900.

COVINGTON

Bradley Campbell, Patricia Campbell to Carrie Spurgeon, one lot, $86,900.

Keith Stikley to Keith Stickley, Tamara Walters-Stickley, one lot, $0.

FLETCHER

Mark Donnelly, Stacey Donnelly to Christopher Carey, Kimberly Carey, a part lot, $28,000.

WEST MILTON

Michael Leach to Michael Leach Declaration of Trust, one lot, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Lida Fischvogt, Linda Trost to S. Randall Flory, one lot, $16,000.

J Dot Properties to Ledocat Enterprises, six lots, $1,500,000.

Jerilyn Kohl to Kayla Palmisano, Robert Palmisano, one lot, $147,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Brenenborg to Abbasov Abidovich, three lots, $150,000.

Frances McIntosh to Jennifer Ann Dyle, one lot, $85,000.

BROWN TWP.

Michael Rayburn to Jesse Filbrun, Tonya Filbrun, co-trustees, Filbrun Family Revocable Living Trust, $82,100.

Patricia Rayburn to Jesse Filbrun, Tonya Filbrun, co-trustees, Filbrun Family Revocable Living Trust, $246,200.

CONCORD TWP.

Eric Roediger, Judith Roediger, Judith Sleppy to Eric Roediger, 0.750 acres, $0.

Buckeye Property Resources to Scott Scharkey, one lot, $309,900.

Gayle Hildebrand, Herbert Hildebrand to Hubert Mabes Jr., Peggy Mabes, one lot, $170,000.

Elizabeth Davis Revocable Trust to Elizabeth Davis Amended and Restate Agreement of Trust, 11.944 acres, $0.

Mary Smith, Robert Smith, attorney in fact to Robert Smith, $0.

3 Gen D LLC to James Hamlin, Tia Hamlin, one lot, $79,900.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Lynn Redinbo to Lynn Redinbo Trust, 139.330 acres, $0.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

James Carr, Julie Carr, Nikia Carr, Samuel Carr to Diane Yingst, John Yingst, 33.869 acres, $338,700.

James Carr, Julie Carr, Nikia Carr, Samuel Carr, Scott Carr, Bart Adkins, Norma Adkins to Diane Yingst, John Yingst, 81.871 acres, $736,900.

James Carr, Julie Carr, Nikia Carr, Samuel Carr, Scott Carr to Bart Adkins, Norma Adkins, 44.690 acres, $226,300.

MONROE TWP.

Estat of Raymond Reich, Christina Lemmon, executor to Joseph Luther, Joyce Luther, 10.003 acres, $335,000.

Paulene Bowen Trust, Peggy Horner, successor trustee to Jennifer Barbee-Crim, Thomas Crim, $190,000.

Phillip Hayden, Carol Shaw to Carol Shaw Trust, 40.87 acres, 76.16 acres, $0.

Jennifer Jones, Jennifer Kremer, Kevin Kremer to Craig Neth Jr., Jacqueline Neth, one lot, $192,900.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Aundalee Wintrow, Orville Wintrow to mill-Properties Inc., 48.695 acres, $414,000.

Jack Swabb, Joy Swabb to Samuel Byrd, 0.454 acres, $70,000.

Vicki Bingham, Vicki Mayo to Lindbergh Bingham Jr., 1.274 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Patricia Hahn to Michael Diamond, $0.

UNION TWP.

Bonnie Koerner, Timothy Koerner to Jennifer Shook, Ryan Shook, 20.934 acres, $317,300.