Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Timothy Barga to Timothy Barga, a part lot, $0.

Strein LLC to Katryn McClellan, one lot, $60,000.

Strein to BC and Sons Enterprises, two lots, two part lots, $193,100.

Jeffery Stoltz, Toni Stoltz to Lourdes Lamboy-Rivera, two part lots, $90,400.

Justin Hall, Katherine Hall to Blake Stradling, one lot, $105,000.

Lisa Houshel, Samuel Houshel to Haiyan Ma, one lot, $168,000.

S.M. O’Neal Construction to Rodney Ellis, one lot, $194,500.

Gerlad Pawlaczyk, Karen Pawlaczyk to Katie Pawlaczyk, one lot, $103,000.

Troy Hutchinson, Wende Hutchinson to Jonathan Kampfe, Sara Kampfe, one lot, $224,900.

Generation Homes to Chelsea Frederick, one lot, $134,000.

Richard Burns to Richard Burns Jr., one lot, $0.

Colt Hines, Scott McMahon to Abel Fuentes, Bryan Fuentes, one lot, $100,000.

PIQUA

Jane Ann Lewis Gouldon, Dennis Lewis, Richard Lewis, Thomas Lewis, Suzanne Orion to City of Piqua, one lot, $0.

CSB3 Properties to Angel Sorrell, James Sorrell, one lot, $73,900.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Brenda Vogt, Martin Vogt to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company, a part lot, $0.

Belva Jones, Charles Jones to Jassgill Inc., one lot, $120,000.

Brian Lansing, Tiffany Lansing to Debbie Rush, Richard Rush, $44,600.

Sharon Arnett to VSF Developments Ltd., two part lots, $47,500.

Paula Hart, Paula Peters, Randy Peters to Curt South, one lot, $164,900.

Ginger Ponchillia, Scott Ponchillia to David Gannon, one lot, $112,000.

Kenneth Watson Jr., Sharon Watson to Hemm Properties, a part lot, $80,000.

Cheryl Jones, Robert Jones to 4783Anom LLC, four part lots, $190,000.

COVINGTON

Scott Travers, Tonja Travers to James Canan, Shianne Fortner, a part lot, $128,000.

Ariel Robinson to Ray Kimmel, one lot, $40,000.

Elizabeth Craycraft, Ronald Craycraft to Jill Flory, Travis Flory, a part lot, $56,500.

WEST MILTON

Katherine Knepper, Scott Knepper to Nathaniel Graham, two lots, $80,000.

653 West Milton OH LLC to O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, a part lot, $500,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Inverness Group Inc. to Akram Kadirov, two lots, $409,300.

Estate of Carolyn Sweat to Tamara Granata, Shannon Kinder, Julie Miller, Joshua Sweat, Rachel Sweat, two lots, $0.

Inverness Group Inc. to JEffrey Dematteis, Madelyn Montjoy, two lots, $318,100.

Inverness Group Inc. to Heather Hogge, Jason Hogge, two lots, $321,500.

Inverness Group, Inc. to Leatha Still, two lots, $323,700.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,700.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $44,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $44,000.

TIPP CITY

Marion Compliment, Paul Compliment to Jill Tomb, one lot, $0.

Gale Turner, Shirley Turner to Danielle Lee, Zachary Lee, one lot, $90,000.

Dorothy Gentry, trustee, to Erin Lester, two lots, $128,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Justin Agee to Adam Wright, Mindie Wright, $281,900.

CONCORD TWP.

Jennifer Shook, Ryan Shook to Henry Cress, Tiffany Cress, 2.728 acres, $165,500.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Tipp Stone Inc. to Michael Eidemiller, Paula Eidemiller, 17.76 acres, $195,800.

MONROE TWP.

Judy Hanshaw to Dennis Jones, 0.099 acres, 0.096 acres, $65,000.

Up North Construction Ltd. to Julia Landis, Nicholas Landis, 2.1090 acres, $79,900.

Andrew Collins, Danielle Collins, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak to Wells Fargo Bank N.A, 0.49 acres, $72,000.

DJUSB1 LLC to Levi O’Neill, Tara O’Neill, one lot, $190,500.

Denise Vocke, James Vocke to Brent Arnett, Sarah Arnett, 3.584 acres, $32,300.

NEWBERRY TWP.

John Jessup Jr. to Lori Jessup, 5.22 acres, $0.

Estate of Anthony Schmidt to CHeryl Schmidt, 8.0 acres, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Natalie Peeples to Deborah McConnell, Krista McConnell, one lot, $108,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Estate of Margaret Morrow, Allan Morrow, Joyce Morrow, co-executors to Allan Morrow, $115,000.