Health inspections

Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Dec. 12

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1759 W. Main St., Troy — Observed employee drinking in food prep area. Critical: observed bacon in direct contact with bottom of food bin where bins of food where being stacked on top of each other; corrected during inspection. Observed unpackaged foods in direct contact with ice from condensing unit in walk-in freezer; corrected during inspection. Observed prep cooler in food prep area that did not have a proper thermometer. Observed that the facility did not have proper temperature measuring devices for mechanical ware washing unit. Repeat: observed ice accumulation from condensing unit inside of walk-in freezer. Observed that the cutting boards used for food prep were heavily scratched/stained and in need of replacement or effective repair. Critical: observed that the rinse temperature of the mechanical ware washing unit was not reaching proper temperatures during inspection. Observed food residual that was on cleaned equipment set out for air drying. Observed grease build-up on the ventilation hoods above the grills. Repeat: observed food residual build-up on the handles of equipment throughout kitchen area. Observed plates not properly inverted in food prep area. Cleaned equipment and utensils, laundered linens, single-service articles, and single-use articles shall be properly stored as described in this rule. Observation that hand washing sink did not have proper hand drying provisions nearby. Repeat: observed grease build-up and debris behind the fryers and grill. Observed knife sharpener that was stored near food preparation area with metal shavings on unit. Critical: observed working containers of chemicals that were not properly identified in bar area; corrected during inspection.

Dec. 13

Starbucks Coffee Company, 1914 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: observed cleaning cloth in hand washing sink. Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed loose hand sink faucet in front area.

Arby’s, 17 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Observed wiping cloths being stored in a non-sanitizing solution; corrected during inspection. Observed ice accumulation on the piping of the condensing unit in walk-in freezer. Observed build-up of debris underneath shelving unit in walk-in freezer.

Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Road, Troy — Critical, repeat: in the walk-in cooler, boxes of raw chicken were observed being stored adjacent to boxes of raw intact beef; corrected during inspection. Repeat: the line reach-in freezer was observed in disrepair – causing food to thaw. Repeat: the walk-in cooler door was observed made from fabricated plastic and home door hinges and locks. Repeat: the walk-in freezer door was observed in disrepair. Repeat: the line reach-in freezer door gasket was observed in disrepair. Repeat: two pizza cutting boards were observed with scratches and scoring. Critical, repeat: multiple food contact surfaces throughout the kitchen were observed with food debris build-up. Repeat: multiple nonfood contact surfaces were observed with food and dirt/dust debris build-up. Repeat: in the utensil storage area, multi-use utensils in the sorters were observed being stored with the food contact surfaces up. Repeat: multiple utensil storage containers throughout the kitchen were observed with food debris build-up. Repeat: multiple plates and food storage containers on storage shelves were observed not covered or inverted. Repeat:in the bar area, bar straws were observed not individually wrapped.

Dec. 14

2 Lunas, 12 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Chin’s Ginger Grill, 965 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: observed cookies that were from an unapproved source in fish market area. Critical: observed raw beef being stored above raw fish in walk-in cooler; person-in-charge separated fish from the beef correctly during inspection. Critical: observed bowls of chips stacked on top of each other in food prep area above prep cooler. Critical: observed batter (44 F) and salmon patties (44 F) kept in prep cooler that were bordering on unsafe levels of temperature control; corrected during inspection. Critical: observed packages of cookies in fish market area that did not properly contain ingredient and allergen list. Observed that one half of the prep cooler was not holding proper temperature. Observed gasket on prep cooler that was falling away from the door in main kitchen. Repeat: observed that the cutting boards in the food prep area where heavily scratched and stained and need to be replaced or repaired effectively. Critical: observed food debris on cleaned plates underneath cooking salamander in food prep area. Observed that plates in food prep area were not inverted properly.

Dec. 15

Speedway, 1894 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: observed employee drinks stored next to wrapped food in food prep area. Observed a dark residual inside the cabinet under the front dump sink. Observed vent hood area with oil residual build-up.

Little Jacob’s Ladder, 625 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Observed calcium build-up on 3 compartment sink. Observed single-use cup box on floor. Observed wall area near metal shelves that has many small holes.

Hobart Arena Northwest Concessions, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Hobart Arena Northeast Concessions, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Hobart Arena Southeast Concessions, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Hobart Arena Southwest Concessions, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Hobart Arena South Concessions, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Village Pizza & Drive Thru, 302 S. Miami Ave., Bradford — Observed that upon entering facility, the Person-In-Charge did not have a Level One Food Safety License. Critical: observed ready-to-eat foods there were not properly date marked in refrigeration units. Observed food being stored in non-NSF containers in fridge units. Repeat: observed wood counter top where sinks are located where the corners, surface and sides of the wood top are chipping away and are not able to be easily cleaned. Observed missing kick plate on the bottom of True refrigeration unit. Observed outside of microwave was sticky to the touch. Observed handles on microwave, cooler and freezer doors had residual on them and were sticky to the touch. Critical: observed utensils used for food inside of hand washing sink; corrected during inspection. Observed that bathroom door in facility was not self-closing. Observed hole in wall for furnace that was not covered beside box rack in front of sinks. Observed hole in wall beside toilet in the bathroom. Repeat: observed a build-up of debris underneath True cooler in back room. Observed build-up of grease and dust in hole where fan is located above fryer units. Critical: observed working bottle of sanitizer that was not properly labeled; corrected during inspection.