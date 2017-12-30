Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Carrie Glover, Kevin Glover to D and B Palmer Investments LLC, one lot, $115,000.

Brian Murphy, Michelle Murphy to Bhavesh Patel, Sonal Patel, one lot, $171,500.

Kenneth Thomas to Mary Thomas, one lot, $0.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $56,700.

Denlinger and Sons Builders Inc. to Judith Oberlander, Robert Oberlander, one lot, $407,800.

NVR Inc. to Curt Tucker, Rachel Tucker, one lot, $403,500.

Cathy Beigel, Joseph Beigel, Glenda Glass, Thomas Glass to Schutte Holdings LLC, one lot, $145,000.

Douglas Counts, executor, Estate of Joan Counts to Kevin Lear, Nancy Lear, Lear family Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $154,000.

Marmetta Cayson, Yvonne Clemmons, Estate of Marmetta May, Casandra May, D. Eric may, Maxwell May, Penny May to Greenville National Bank, a part lot, $0.

Community Social Activity Inc. PTS Social Club, Greenville National Bank, a part lot, $25,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Eric Carey, Kimberly Carey, one lot, $0.

Jennifer Hotchkiss to Gregory Hotchkiss, one lot, $0.

United Dairy Farmers Inc. to P an P Sons Holding LLC, two lots, $475,000.

Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $99,900.

Stonebridge Meadows LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $58,400.

Jayantibahi Patel, Rinal Patel to Jayantibhai Patel, Rinal Patel, one lot, $0.

Darlene Carfora to Kaitlyn Burgei, trustee, Burgei Property Managment, one lot, $0.

Bridget Burgei, Gary Burgei to Kaitlyn Burgei, trustee, Burgei Property Management, one lot, $0.

Cynthia Rowley, Donald Rowley Jr. to Doncin Investments lLC, a part lot, $0.

Kelli Flora, Jason Flora to Erica Fields, one lot, one part lot, $119,500.

PIQUA

Bobbie Palsgrove, Cynthia Palsgrove, Richard Palsgrove II, Amy Taylor, attorney in fact to D & B Palmer INvestments, two part lots, $28,000.

Helen Deitering to Jerri Barlage, Richard Deitering, Victoria Hopkins, one lot, $0.

Beth Kazer, Phillip Kazer, Sue Teach to Lauren Hoersten, a part lot, $99,900.

Teeters Real Estate Investments to Alisha Lancaster, Eric Lancaster, one lot, $209,900.

Nancy Wright, Richard Wright to Richard and Nancy Wright Revocable Trust, $0.

Jaci Noggle, Robert Noggle to Christian Decker, Teresa Decker, a part lot, $1,000.

Donna Peltier, Jeffery Peltier to Donna Peltier, Jeffery Peltier, two lots, $0.

Estate of James Kruse to Nancy Kruse, a part lot, $0.

Edward Link Jr., Lela Link to Edward Link III, one lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Janet Landis, Timothy Landis to Mary Landis, Roger Landis, a part lot, $29,000.

Sheryl Kappeler, Stephen Kappeler to Dennis Monnin, one lot, $0.

LAURA

Estate of Ronald Rice to Doris Rice, two lots, $0.

TIPP CITY

Duane Ferguson to Barbara Ferguson, $0.

Erin Lester, Mark Lester to Karen Brackman, one lot, $210,000.

ZLL Construction LLC to 21 N. Hyatt Land Trust, one lot, $18,000.

Brenda Seagraves Family Trust, Brenda Seagraves, trustee to Beth Detrick, Russell Detrick, one lot, $210,000.

Shayne Hartman to Abigail Goldsberry, Robert Goldsberry, two part lots, $175,000.

Joshua Hartman to Shayne Hartman, a part lot, $0.

Donald Tomlinson, Mary Ann Tomlinson to Chris Seagraves, Jillian Seagraves, one lot, $300,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $34,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $43,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $43,400.

Inverness Group Inc. to Ramandeep Kaur, Avninder Sandhu, two lots, $245,600.

Deborah Wright, Kenneth Wright to Mary Devitt, two lots, $238,500.

BETHEL TWP.

Christopher Linville, co-executor, Will of Doris Linville to Matthew Prater, Stephanie Prater, 3.546 acres, $154,000.

Clifton Mattoon to Clifton Herbert Mattoon Revocable Living Trust, $0.

Bethany Powell, Amber Saltis to William Heilman, 1.154 acres, 54.906 acres, $0.

Estate of Robert Heilman, to William Heilman, Bethany Heilman Powell, Amber Saltis, 1.154 acres, 54.906 acres, $0.

New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank to Hunter Nishwitz, two lots, $20,000.

Judy Landes, Stanley Landes to Stanley Landes Trust, $0.

BROWN TWP.

Estate of Doris Zerkle to Darla Evans, Michael Zerkle, Ronald Zerkle, Sheila Zerkle, 28.766 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Amber Buschur, Brian Buschur to Alaina Smith, Richard Smith, 10.862 acres, $107,500.

Union Lodge No. 18, Prince Hall Free and Accepted to William Kiser Jr., $38,600.

Alison Arbogast Martin, Ethan Martin to Allen Wagner, Katie Wagner, one lot, $305,000.

Estate Ralph Schaurer to Ralph Schaurer Trust, Kenneth Schaurer, trustee, Rodney Schaurer, trustee, 79.986 acres, 39.975 acres, $0.

MONROE TWP.

NVR Inc. to Jason Luedeke, one lot, $309,900.

Christine Fite, Richard Fite to Joshua Luthman, $160,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Estate of Joyce Hardenbrook, Christopher Hardenbrook, executor, to Jennifer Hardenbrook, 1.17 acres, $80,000.

Nancy Mack to Barbara Hamlin, Allen Mack, Brenda Self, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Estate Ralph Schaurer to Ralph Schaurer Trust, Kenneth Schaurer, trustee, Rodney Schaurer, trustee, 76.988 acres, 157.104 acres, 78.897 acres, $0.

Steven Larson, Valerie Larson to Steven Larson, Valerie Larson, 5.001 acres, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Estate of Sally Moser to Charles Moser, 0.950 acres, $0.

John Garbry to Upper Valley Career Center, 5.149 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Michael Coate, Teresa Coate to Brandon Coate, a part lot, $0.

Joseph Wilson, Tammy Wilson to Revocable Inter Vivos Trust of Tammy Wilson, Tammy Wilson, trustee, two lots, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Donna Peltier, Jeffery Peltier to Donna Peltier, Jeffery Peltier, 0.717 acres, 0.411 acres $0.