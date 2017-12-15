TROY

Jocelyn Rosalez, Prudencio Rosalez to David Williams, one lot, $172,900.

Donald Barry, Emily Barry to Racheal Hill, one lot, $115,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Amber Hayner, Corey Hayner to Jodah LLC, one lot, $65,100.

Paul Snider Revocable Living Trust, Paula Snider, trustee, to Kathleen Luring, one lot, $111,000.

Becky Severt, James Severt to Mandy Jenkins, one lot, $63,500.

Erick Larson to Matthew Stephens, one lot, $192,000.

Harold Trader LLC to Anna Bahun, John Bahun, one lot, $109,000.

Esther Marko to Jason Marko, four part lots, $0.

Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $99,900.

Estate of Marvin Parks, Christopher Clark, guardian to Jacob Griffin, Taryn Griffin, one lot,$ 115,000.

PIQUA

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Pamela Boles Varney, to Terry Stamper, one lot, $53,600.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Ryan Butts to First Guaranty Mortgage, a part lot, $26,000.

Donald Stephenson, Lois Stephenson to Reva Holtvogt, one lot, $0.

John Hicks, Sue Hicks to Jeffery Mills, a part lot, $39,000.

Board of Education of Piqua City Schools to Board of Trustees Edison State General and Technical College, a part lot, $0.

Board of Trustees Edison State General and Technical College to Board of Education of Piqua City Schools, a part lot, $0.

Brian Cline, Elizabeth Cline to Jeremy Stemen, Paige Stemen, two lots, $137,000.

Christopher Tabler, Natalie Tabler to Brandon Adams, a part lot, $80,000.

David Castle, Deborah Castle to J & M Investments of NW Ohio LLC, two lots, $125,000.

Thomas Tripp to James Tripp, two lots, one part lot, $0.

James Tripp to James Tripp, Thomas Tripp, Nancy Weaver, two lots, one part lot, $0.

RRCAP-SFR II LLC to Geoffrey Smitman, one lot, $168,900.

COVINGTON

Eileen Brown, Keith Brown to Keith Brown, a part lot, $0.

FLETCHER

Andrew Fritz, Kendal Fritz to Jody Niblick, three part lots, $123,000.

LAURA

Anna Beck, Dean Beck to Felicia Booker, John Booker, one lot, one part lot, $57,900.

TIPP CITY

Richard Denman Jr., Victoria Denman, Susan Watkins to Linda Denman, Richard Denman, Susan Watkins, $0.

Jeffrey Buck to Rosanne Danielson, one lot, $385,000.

Up North Construction Ltd. to Shawna Mains, one lot, $255,700.

JLF Holdings LLC to Daniel Reed, one lot, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Larry Hyden, Sandra Hyden, two lots, $336,800.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $38,000.

Joseph Beidelschies to Susan Beidelschies, two lots, $150,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $34,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $43,400.

Joseph Shemo, Lisa Shemo to Kortney Whiteman, two lots, $236,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Khamit Gusainov, two lots, $294,900.

Inverness Group Inc. to Heidi Peak, Herbert Peak III, two lots, $226,500.

WEST MILTON

Linda Gotthardt, Roger Gotthardt to Federal National Mortgage, a part lot, $0.

Rick Miller to Federal National Mortgage, a part lot, $0.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Karen Maess, a part lot, $66,000.

Mindy Benjamin, executor, Estate of Richard Kiser to Joy Hoffman, Terry Hoffman, a part lot, $140,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Elijah Tomlin to Carl Crawford, Linda Crawford, 3.0 acres, $100,000.

Timothy Cross to Marla Cross, 0.464 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Nicholas Gabel to Holden Lingrell, Kimberly Lingrell, 0.993 acres, $188,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Derek Fink to Derek Fink, Jenna Fink, 1.018 acres, $0.

Joy Horn, trustee, Joy Horn Trust to Amanda Horn, 10.603 acres, $185,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Estate of Virginia Traufler, Dean Traufler, co-executor, Steven Traufler, co-executor, Estate of Virginia Traufler, to Krystal Taylor, Sean Taylor, 5.155 acres, $1,500.

Estate of Virginia Traufler, Dean Traufler, co-executor, Steven Traufler, co-executor, Estate of Virginia Traufler, to Krystal Taylor, Sean Taylor, 12.5 acres, $198,500.

MONROE TWP.

Tracey Brelje, successor, Sara Cantrell Trust to Gabriella Winfield, Nicholas Winfield, one lot, $183,500.

Talismanic Properties LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.

Linda Brenner, Robert Brenner, Peggy Caddell, William Caddell Jr., Bonnie Conradi, attorney in fact, Joseph Robert Conradi, Rosa Gilliam Trust, Jeffrey Schaefer, trustee to John Snell, Joyce Snell, 3.177 acres, $57,700.

NEWBERRY TWP.

James Davis and Deborah Davis to Daniel Davis, trustee, James and Deborah Irrevocable Trust, 119.803 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Harvey Bowman, Robin Bowman, Robyn Bowman to Harvey Bowman, Robyn Bowman, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Hannah Havenar,Ryan Havenar to Maria Workman, Richard Workman, 2.301 acres, $166,000.

James Davis to Daniel Davis, trustee, James and Deborah Irrevocable Trust, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Joseph Burke, Joyce Burke, Kathi Ziegler, Thomas Ziegler Jr. to Alice Murphy, John Murphy, 20.525 acres, $184,800.

UNION TWP.

Beverly App, David App to Federal National Mortgage, a part lot, $0.

Highland Brethren in Christ to Nathan Schlafman, Stephanie Schlafman, one lot, $95,000.

Jody Davis, John Davis, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak to Bank of America N.A., 0.842 acres, $110,200.

Susan Beidelschies to George Moorman, Mary Moorman, 10.601 acres, $240,000.

Evelyn Knight to Alicia Tully, 10.032 acres, $60,000.

Lindsay Kraft, Robert Kraft to Jeffery Stoltz, Toni Stoltz, 10.001 acres, $384,000.

Marilyn Kraft to Lindsay Kraft, Robert Kraft, $0.

Elwood Tipton to Dennis Mote, Linda Shepherd, 2.115 acres, $0.

Dennis Mote, Rhonda Mote, Linda Shepherd to Elwood Tipton, 2.119 acres, $0.

Dennis Mote, Rhonda Mote, Linda Shepherd to Dianne Gibbs, 1.518 acres, $0.

Dennis Mote, Rhonda Mote, Linda Shepherd to Melissa Lane, Thomas Lane, 32.157 acres, $270,000.