TROY
Jocelyn Rosalez, Prudencio Rosalez to David Williams, one lot, $172,900.
Donald Barry, Emily Barry to Racheal Hill, one lot, $115,000.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Amber Hayner, Corey Hayner to Jodah LLC, one lot, $65,100.
Paul Snider Revocable Living Trust, Paula Snider, trustee, to Kathleen Luring, one lot, $111,000.
Becky Severt, James Severt to Mandy Jenkins, one lot, $63,500.
Erick Larson to Matthew Stephens, one lot, $192,000.
Harold Trader LLC to Anna Bahun, John Bahun, one lot, $109,000.
Esther Marko to Jason Marko, four part lots, $0.
Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $99,900.
Estate of Marvin Parks, Christopher Clark, guardian to Jacob Griffin, Taryn Griffin, one lot,$ 115,000.
PIQUA
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Pamela Boles Varney, to Terry Stamper, one lot, $53,600.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Ryan Butts to First Guaranty Mortgage, a part lot, $26,000.
Donald Stephenson, Lois Stephenson to Reva Holtvogt, one lot, $0.
John Hicks, Sue Hicks to Jeffery Mills, a part lot, $39,000.
Board of Education of Piqua City Schools to Board of Trustees Edison State General and Technical College, a part lot, $0.
Board of Trustees Edison State General and Technical College to Board of Education of Piqua City Schools, a part lot, $0.
Brian Cline, Elizabeth Cline to Jeremy Stemen, Paige Stemen, two lots, $137,000.
Christopher Tabler, Natalie Tabler to Brandon Adams, a part lot, $80,000.
David Castle, Deborah Castle to J & M Investments of NW Ohio LLC, two lots, $125,000.
Thomas Tripp to James Tripp, two lots, one part lot, $0.
James Tripp to James Tripp, Thomas Tripp, Nancy Weaver, two lots, one part lot, $0.
RRCAP-SFR II LLC to Geoffrey Smitman, one lot, $168,900.
COVINGTON
Eileen Brown, Keith Brown to Keith Brown, a part lot, $0.
FLETCHER
Andrew Fritz, Kendal Fritz to Jody Niblick, three part lots, $123,000.
LAURA
Anna Beck, Dean Beck to Felicia Booker, John Booker, one lot, one part lot, $57,900.
TIPP CITY
Richard Denman Jr., Victoria Denman, Susan Watkins to Linda Denman, Richard Denman, Susan Watkins, $0.
Jeffrey Buck to Rosanne Danielson, one lot, $385,000.
Up North Construction Ltd. to Shawna Mains, one lot, $255,700.
JLF Holdings LLC to Daniel Reed, one lot, $0.
HUBER HEIGHTS
NVR Inc. to Larry Hyden, Sandra Hyden, two lots, $336,800.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $38,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $38,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $38,000.
Joseph Beidelschies to Susan Beidelschies, two lots, $150,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $34,500.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,500.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $43,400.
Joseph Shemo, Lisa Shemo to Kortney Whiteman, two lots, $236,000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Khamit Gusainov, two lots, $294,900.
Inverness Group Inc. to Heidi Peak, Herbert Peak III, two lots, $226,500.
WEST MILTON
Linda Gotthardt, Roger Gotthardt to Federal National Mortgage, a part lot, $0.
Rick Miller to Federal National Mortgage, a part lot, $0.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Karen Maess, a part lot, $66,000.
Mindy Benjamin, executor, Estate of Richard Kiser to Joy Hoffman, Terry Hoffman, a part lot, $140,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Elijah Tomlin to Carl Crawford, Linda Crawford, 3.0 acres, $100,000.
Timothy Cross to Marla Cross, 0.464 acres, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Nicholas Gabel to Holden Lingrell, Kimberly Lingrell, 0.993 acres, $188,000.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Derek Fink to Derek Fink, Jenna Fink, 1.018 acres, $0.
Joy Horn, trustee, Joy Horn Trust to Amanda Horn, 10.603 acres, $185,000.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Estate of Virginia Traufler, Dean Traufler, co-executor, Steven Traufler, co-executor, Estate of Virginia Traufler, to Krystal Taylor, Sean Taylor, 5.155 acres, $1,500.
Estate of Virginia Traufler, Dean Traufler, co-executor, Steven Traufler, co-executor, Estate of Virginia Traufler, to Krystal Taylor, Sean Taylor, 12.5 acres, $198,500.
MONROE TWP.
Tracey Brelje, successor, Sara Cantrell Trust to Gabriella Winfield, Nicholas Winfield, one lot, $183,500.
Talismanic Properties LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.
Linda Brenner, Robert Brenner, Peggy Caddell, William Caddell Jr., Bonnie Conradi, attorney in fact, Joseph Robert Conradi, Rosa Gilliam Trust, Jeffrey Schaefer, trustee to John Snell, Joyce Snell, 3.177 acres, $57,700.
NEWBERRY TWP.
James Davis and Deborah Davis to Daniel Davis, trustee, James and Deborah Irrevocable Trust, 119.803 acres, $0.
NEWTON TWP.
Harvey Bowman, Robin Bowman, Robyn Bowman to Harvey Bowman, Robyn Bowman, $0.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Hannah Havenar,Ryan Havenar to Maria Workman, Richard Workman, 2.301 acres, $166,000.
James Davis to Daniel Davis, trustee, James and Deborah Irrevocable Trust, $0.
STAUNTON TWP.
Joseph Burke, Joyce Burke, Kathi Ziegler, Thomas Ziegler Jr. to Alice Murphy, John Murphy, 20.525 acres, $184,800.
UNION TWP.
Beverly App, David App to Federal National Mortgage, a part lot, $0.
Highland Brethren in Christ to Nathan Schlafman, Stephanie Schlafman, one lot, $95,000.
Jody Davis, John Davis, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak to Bank of America N.A., 0.842 acres, $110,200.
Susan Beidelschies to George Moorman, Mary Moorman, 10.601 acres, $240,000.
Evelyn Knight to Alicia Tully, 10.032 acres, $60,000.
Lindsay Kraft, Robert Kraft to Jeffery Stoltz, Toni Stoltz, 10.001 acres, $384,000.
Marilyn Kraft to Lindsay Kraft, Robert Kraft, $0.
Elwood Tipton to Dennis Mote, Linda Shepherd, 2.115 acres, $0.
Dennis Mote, Rhonda Mote, Linda Shepherd to Elwood Tipton, 2.119 acres, $0.
Dennis Mote, Rhonda Mote, Linda Shepherd to Dianne Gibbs, 1.518 acres, $0.
Dennis Mote, Rhonda Mote, Linda Shepherd to Melissa Lane, Thomas Lane, 32.157 acres, $270,000.