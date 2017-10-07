Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Gordon Meyer, successor trustee, Valley H. Meyer Revocable LIving Trust to R. Dwight Caudill, Russell Caudill, Sabrina Turner, one lot, $125,000.

Set Land Group LLC to Greenville National Bank, two lots, $499,000.

NVR Inc. to James Boyer, Stephanie Boyer, one lot, $318,800.

Saundra Lehman to Charlotte Thomas, Raegan Thomas, Stephen Thomas, one lot, $92,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Larry Cremeens to Samantha Compton, one lot, $145,000.

Timothy Moseley to Hatler Bryant, one lot, $6,000.

Jessica Domi to Angela Layman, one lot, $51,000.

Katherine Severt, Todd Severt to Plum Street LLC, one lot, $0.

Jeanne Bernier, attorney in fact, Anna Freeman to Marc Cherveny, Amanda Fritts, one lot, $108,000.

Clinton Fourman, Jessica Fourman to Eva Enright, one part lot, $46,000.

Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Robert Lavoie, Sandra Lavoie, one lot, $216,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Anna Horman, Elmer Horman, one lot, $269,000.

Diane Wilder, Rex Wilder to A. Marker LLC, one lot, $48,800.

Ira Kreider to Shelly Marie Kreider, one lot, $0.

Lisa Denson, Shane Denson to Christine Waller, Dennis Waller, one lot, $175,000.

Bank of America to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, one lot, $0.

PIQUA

Carrie Bayne, James Bayne to Benjamin Hough, one lot, $72,800.

Mark Carnes to Angela Bim-Merle, Robert Bim-Merle III, one lot, $15,000.

Paul Virzi to Sarah Clawson, one lot, $201,000.

Park National Bank, Unity National Bank to Chester Osborne, one lot, $13,500.

Jack Ford, Pamela Ford to Caleb Henby, one lot, $78,900.

James Greeley, Lila Mae Greeley, Cinda Sears, attorney in fact to Conover Transportation LLC, one lot, $27,000.

Edward Lowry, Michael Lowry, Michael Noll to Edward Lowry, Michael Lowry, three part lots, $0.

Barbara Ann Smith to C. Richard Klosterman, Denise Klosterman, two lots, $53,000.

Barbara Weaver to Rhonda Bailey, three lots, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Jerald Haney to Anita Bachman, Kirk Bachman, one lot, $54,000.

BRADFORD

Loretta Null, Richard Null to Loretta Null, Richard Null, one lot, $0.

Abby Rumble, Todd Rumble to Jeffrey Davis Jr., three lots, $115,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association to Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp., one lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Robert Houser to Lori Houser, Lori Kline, one lot, $0.

Eric Burris, Tanya Burris to Isaac Canan, one lot, $115,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Emily Hoste, Troy Hoste, Emily Leonard to Kaley Fowkes, Michael Fowkes, two lots, $256,000.

NVR Inc. to Joseph Walsh, Kathleen Walsh, two lots, $289,800.

LAURA

Kendra Wysong to Matthew Wolf, one lot, $0.

Lloyd Brumbaugh to Evan Brumbaugh, two lots, $0.

TIPP CITY

Carolyn Glaser, David Glaser to John Butera, Therese Butera, one lot, $49,900.

Estate of Glenn Buirley to Danie Buirley, Katherine Oldham, one lot, $0.

Charles Bowman, Doris Bowman, Doris Cole to Brandon Hoying, Jessica Hoying, one lot, $196,900.

Mara Back, Gerald Demers, Mara Demers, power of attorney, to Merchant 31 LLC, one lot, $103,000.

WEST MILTON

Triple D and B LLC to David Kramer, Mary Kramer, one lot, $0.

Billy Howard to Ryan Myers, one lot, $136,000.

CONCORD TWP.

S.M. O’Neal COnstruction LLC to Cynthia August, Michael August, one lot, $315,700.

Candice Dielman to Diane Gary, one lot, $305,000.

Amanda Littleton, Timothy Littleton Jr. to Justin Moritz, Maria Moritz, one lot, $163,500.

Soo Ling Moy to Jennifer Brown, Terry Brown, one lot, $185,000.

Richard Garrison to Charles Bowman, Doris Bowman, 11.383 acres, $299,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

M. Lynn Barnes, Christopher Johnson to Christina Douglas, Phillip Douglas, 6.555 acres, $297,000.

MONROE TWP.

Charles Burton, Virginia Burton to Charles Burton, Virginia Burton, $0.

Estate of Debra Ann Haer to Scott Peters, 3.010 acres, $0.

Douglas Cook, Teresa Cook to Teresa Cook, 11.594 acres, $0.

Patricia Testerman to Gary Kaufman, 0.098 acres, 2.632 acres, $340,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Jeanne Dellinger to Bradley Schipper, 2.0 acres, $115,000.

UNION TWP.

Bradley Denson, Jennifer Denson to Jennifer Denson, 4.206 acres, $0.

Cynthia Carver to Christina Carver, one lot, $0.

Steven Smith to Kyle Smith, $0.