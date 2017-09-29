Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Elizabeth Hess to David Hess, one lot, $0.
James Miller, Rochelle Miller to Jack Swabb, Joy Swabb, one lot, $145,000.
Sandra Collins, attorney in fact, Madelon Frey, Bob Hendricks, Debra Hendricks to Weitzel Investments, one lot, $69,700.
Thomas Frey to Weitzel Investments LLC, one lot, $20,400.
Erin Moore, Jerry Moore, attorney in fact, Ryan Moore to Benjamin Merkert, one lot, $104,000.
John Dick, Melissa Rice to Christopher Broerman, Andrea Thompson, one lot, $128,500.
Beverly Marts, Lee Marts to Lee and Beverly Marts Joint Revocable Living Trust, $0.
James Bair, Vicky Bair to Tracy Mount, one lot, $93,300.
Estate of Glenn Honeyman to Patricia Honeyman, one lot, $0.
Heather Ritts, Heather Smith, Scott Smith to Keith Kirk, Marcia Kirk, one lot, $144,000.
Susan Hackett Leytze, David Leytze to Jefferey May, Melissa May, one lot, $245,900.
Keystone Land Development Inc. to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $49,900.
Judith Ault to Brian Ault, Cynthia Fair, one lot, $0.
Eric Demmitt, Michelle Demmitt to Kristy Stager, one lot, $199,900.
Hatler Bryant, Rhonda Bryant to Seana Gibson, one lot, $86,000.
Brandon Freytag, Stacey Freytag to Eric Demmitt, Michelle Demmitt, one lot, $289,500.
Ed Liette Realty Inc. LIette Realty LLC to Harbor West Land Company LLC, one lot, $521,600.
PIQUA
U.S. Bank N.A. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, two lots, $0.
CAP Industries to City of Piqua, one lot, 40.
City of Piqua to CAP Industries Inc., one lot, $0.
Angela Weaver, Lexie Weaver Jr. to Danielle Reed, one lot, $70,900.
Barbara Bollenbacher, Richard Bollenbacher to Darrell Selhorst, Jamie Selhorst, two lots, $86,000.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Brandy Foreman, Matthew Foreman to Irene Wright, Nathan Wright, one lot, $50,600.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kay Prater, two lots, $0.
Daniel Sullivan to Brandi Olberding, three lots, $5,000.
Elizabeth Beaty, Christopher Flinn, Elizabeth Flinn to Donald Durand Jr., one lot, $78,000.
Jamie Stahl, Roland Stahl to Trenton Cooper, Melodie Myers, two lots, $102,900.
Donald Retterbush to Sara Grunkemeyer, two lots, $0.
Kandice Darner to Michael Darner, $0.
Esther Chaney to Donald Salisbury Jr., one lot, $63,000.
Gloria Verdier to Ryan Manning, one lot, $63,500.
TIPP CITY
Elizabeth Harshbarger to John Janney, Karen Janney, one lot, $240,000.
True North Group Ltd. to Resham Bains, Kiran Krimpuri, one lot, $243,900.
Heather Bell, Tony Bell to Daniel Newton, one lot, $196,000.
Suzanne McGillvary, Billy Sandridge to Blake Williams, one lot, $114,500.
Amy Kristine Powell, Gary Powell to Donald Poston, Jennifer Poston, one lot, $374,000.
Cynthia Plummer, Mark Plummer to Swabb Management Company, one lot, $174,500.
WEST MILTON
Barbara Brumbaugh, Philip Brumbaugh to Barbara Brumbaugh, Philip Brumbaugh, one lot, $0.
BRADFORD
Steven Koether to Julia Koether, one lot, $20,500.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to M Sidote Capital LLC, one lot, $3,500.
PLEASANT HILL
Matthew Naff to Dave Naff, one lot, $0.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Caryn Miles to Lakeview Loan Servicing, two lots, $86,000.
Brent Davis, Sarah Davis to James Jay, Maxine Jay, one lot, $190,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $39,400.
BETHEL TWP.
Laura Abney-Gratz, Kenneth Gratz to Brent Waler, Emily Waler, 2.945 acres, $117,500.
Estate of Dorothy Skinner to Elaine Stefkovich, 8.0 acres, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Cheng Tsing Pan, Chiao Ping Pan to Kent Monnin, Tonda Riley, one lot, $349,400.
Robert Brown, Tricia Brown to Hines Builders Inc., 1.850 acres, $0.
Harold Trader LLC to Lahti Samples, $275,000.
SCT Builders Ltd. to Deanna Temple, Scott Temple, one lot, $0.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Stanley Terebinski to Amanda Gulick, John Gulick, 14.265 acres, $725,000.
MONROE TWP.
Nicholas Davis, Patricia Davis to Christa Butts, 2.0 acres, $199,000.
25A Beverage and Deli Inc. to Joshua Shafer, Kendra Shafer, 0.493 acres, $116,500.
Richard Briski Jr. to Lloyd Gregory, Serena Gregory, one lot, $132,000.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Scott Thompson, Tonya Thompson to Ashley Lavy, Chase Lavy, 0.771 acres, $159,900.
NEWTON TWP.
Olivea Coate to Corey Coate, 2.0 acres, $4,000.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Barbara Devenport, Vincent Devenport to Mary Wagner, 4.0 acres, $134,000.
David Vandegrift, Deborah Vandegrift to Deborah Vandegrift, one lot, $0.
Eric Blair, Leandra Blair to Steven Lyman, 2.0 acres, $150,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
State of Ohio Department of Transportation to Andrew Pohl, Cassandra Pohl, 0.009 acres, $0.
UNION TWP.
Adam Wallace, Lindsay Wallace to George Ritter II, 1.0 acres, $99,000.
Estate of Charles Collis, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Deborah Shick, executor to Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 0.873 acres, $33,400.
Cheryl Brewer, Galen Brewer to Jordan Tribmel, 1.771 acres, $145,000.