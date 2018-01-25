Piqua man assaults Troy police officer

TROY — A Troy Police Department officer was punched in the face by a Piqua man following a suspicious complaint at the Shell gas station on South Dorset around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Robert Nicely, 40, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence, and fourth-degree felony assault, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin and methamphetamine and obstruction of official business. Nicely was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia. He awaits arraignment on the charges in Miami County Jail.

According to the reports, as the patrolman detained Nicely due to a warrant for his arrest in Clark County, Nicely slipped out of his coat, punched the officer in the face and ran towards the Motel 6. Nicely attempted to clear a fence, but failed and hid under a bush at Taser point until supporting officers responded to arrest him.

Nicely’s had a digital scale concealed inside his coat. Nicely also allegedly attempted to throw out two baggies of drugs during the pursuit. One bag had seven empty capsules and five caps of suspected heroin, and another had a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Both substances field tested positive for heroin and methamphetamine at the scene.

The patrolman was treated for his injuries at the scene by Troy Fire Department medics.

