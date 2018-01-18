City presents McKaig/Dorset roundabout option

TROY — Approximately 20 residents and business owners around the Dorset and McKaig Avenue intersection attended a meeting regarding the intersection’s proposed roundabout on Thursday.

According to the 2018 city budget, Phase 4 of the McKaig project from South Monroe to I-75 is estimated to cost $1.138 million. Ohio Public Works Commission approved $800,000 grant towards the project last July.

The single-lane roundabout will feature a concrete apron to accommodate large trucks. LJB Inc. of Dayton presented video and presentation regarding the safety features of a roundabout in the intersection to slow traffic, but keep traffic moving.

Some features including proposed movement of access and exits in the surrounding quadrants.

The majority of concerns regarded ambulance and semi traffic in the area. At the meeting, city engineer Jillian Rhoades said a decision would be made in a week whether or not to include the roundabout in the project or to install a stop light at the intersection or keep the current flashing light system in place.

The closest single lane roundabout in the area is at the intersection of State Routes 235 and 41, which was installed due to traffic crashes. According to LJB Inc. representative numbers, 20 traffic crashes have been reported in and around the area in the last three years.

