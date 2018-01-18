Pursuit ends in Troy; two men arrested on felony charges

MIAMI COUNTY — Two men who fled from Piqua Police during a traffic stop are currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Mark Yount, 34, of Dayton and Austin Stahl, 21, of Piqua, are awaiting arraignment in Miami County Municipal Court on multiple felony counts including failure to comply, fleeing and eluding, drug trafficking, and possession of a weapon under disability.

Yount was charged with OVI and tampering with evidence. Stahl was also charged with felony complicity.

The pursuit began in Piqua around 11 p.m. and speeds were clocked at more than 100 miles per hour. The pursuit ended in Troy.

More details will be provided following their arraignment.

