Troy man committed to state facility

TROY — A Troy man who was shot in the legs by a police officer while wielding a knife was committed to state psychiatric facility on Wednesday.

Kenneth Coleman Jr., 34, threatened a Troy police officer with a knife following a disturbance call in January 2015. Coleman was found not guilty by reason of insanity in Miami County Common Pleas Court earlier this month.

Coleman appeared in court, alongside defense attorney Jay Lopez. He will be transferred to the Northwest Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo for up to 11 years, the maximum sentence if he had been convicted, or until he is mentally restored.

Judge Christopher Gee said he reviewed the forensic psychiatric report and it was in the best interest for Coleman’s welfare to be committed for both his safety and for public safety. The court ruled the hospital must report Coleman’s status prior to his final termination from the in-patient facility.

Gee wished Coleman the best of luck and encouraged him to participate in programs and in treatment so Coleman can be released in the “near future.”

In previous court hearings, the court concluded Coleman suffered from severe mental illness and did not know his actions at the time of the first-degree felony assault offense on Jan. 20, 2015. The court ruled Coleman fits all the legal criteria for “legally insane” at the time of the offense.

Coleman was shot in the legs by a Troy police officer following a disturbance call on Mayfield Drive on Jan. 20, 2015.

Coleman was allegedly wielding a knife and did not follow orders to drop it. He was walking toward Officer Jim Short yelling at the officer “shoot me” before Short shot him in the legs.

In Miami County Municipal Court proceedings, Coleman was declared incompetent to stand trial and was placed into treatment to restore competency on April 2, 2015.

Coleman http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_Coleman.jpg Coleman

Coleman to be transferred to a psychiatric hospital

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews