Police reports

Miami County Sheriff’s Office report:

Dec. 22

POSSESSION: Deputies responded to the Miami County Jail sally port to assist the Miami County Sheriff’s Office corrections officers. Cassie Cook was charged with possession of heroin.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a burglary complaint in the 7100 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township. It was determined an unlocked out building/garage was entered, a Ryobi leaf blower was taken from the building.

Dec. 24

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to a possible disturbance in the 6700 block of Singer Road in Bethel Township. A distraught female was reporting her brother and nephew crashed her vehicle and was in fear they would come to her residence and harm her. After further investigation, it was determined her vehicle was involved in a collision on the highway in Miami County and the drivers fled on foot in the Piqua area. It was determined the vehicle was originally taken from Dayton. The female was given information on where to report the incident, and contact 911 should the males come to the residence and cause any type of disturbance.

OVERDOSE: Deputies and medics responded to a squad call where a 26-year-old male was reported to not be breathing. EMS revived the patient with Narcan and then transported him to an area hospital.

WARRANT: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation. After investigation the driver Torrance Hill was arrested for a warrant out of Shelby County. He was released to Sidney Police.

Dec. 25

DISTURBANCE: Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Singer Road, Dayton, for a disturbance complaint. The reporting party said there was a man at outside her house yelling someone was trying to kill him. The male was identified as Joshua Wilson and he appeared to by under the influence of drugs. He was issued a summons for possession of drug abuse instruments and arrested for having an outstanding warrant. EMS transported Wilson to a local hospital and where he was released into the custody of the Grandview Police Department.

Dec. 26

THEFT: An employee at Erwin Chrysler, located at 2775 S. County Road 25-A, Concord Twp., reported a customer’s vehicle had been broken into overnight.

SUSPICIOUS: A resident in the 5200 block of Rudy Road, Tipp City, reported the listed vehicle pulled into her driveway and drove back to her horse trailers 11 a.m. The truck was there for several minutes before an elderly male knocked on the door and left upon not receiving an answer. Deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate the truck. The reporting party later advised the same male suspect and involved truck had stopped at her neighbor’s residence. The elderly male suspect explained he was searching for an address that had horse trailers for sale.

POSSESSION: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for speeding on West State Route 571, Union Twp. The driver was issued a citation for speed, driving under suspension, and possession of marijuana.

FRAUD: A resident in the 8400 block of New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle, requested a phone call in reference to a fraud complaint. The resident stated he said he noticed a fraudulent purchase on his Kohl’s card. He called Kohl’s and they informed him to obtain a police report. Russ said the purchase was around $542 and originated in Arizona and that Kohl’s told him they would handle it.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the 10000 Piqua Lockington Road, Piqua, on a report of a non-injury accident. The deputy identified the driver of the vehicle as Robert Cruikshank. Cruikshank was found to be intoxicated and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests. He was placed in custody and transported to the Piqua Police Department. Cruikshank submitted to a breath test and tested over the legal limit. He was issued his citation and released to a sober driver.