Retrial continues for Troy man accused of rape

MIAMI COUNTY — The second day of a retrial of a Troy man accused of rape continued on Wednesday.

Charles Hiser, 37, was indicted by a grand jury for one count of first-degree rape involving a victim 10 years old or younger, and seven counts of first-degree rape involving a victim less than 13 years old. The alleged assault occurred over the span of six years. The victim was known to Hiser.

On Wednesday, a medical expert from Dayton Children’s Hospital and the victim took the stand. Prior to testimony, a juror met with Judge Christopher Gee and counsel to discuss an issue, which was not disclosed in open court. The juror continued with their service on Wednesday.

The alleged sexual acts took place at Hiser’s various residences including the Paris Court Trailer Park in Piqua, his mother’s home in Piqua, and his apartment in Troy. The incidents began in 2013. On Tuesday, the jury of eight women and four men were selected, as well as three alternates.

Last October, Miami County Common Pleas Court visiting Judge William Wolff declared a mistrial in a jury trial against Hiser.

Judge Wolff dismissed the first jury because of one or more jurors were exposed to “out-of-court” coverage of the case and the jury was no longer fair and impartial.

In 2013, Hiser was found guilty for failure to provide notice of residence change as required by his Tier I sex offender classification. Hiser entered a plea of guilty to one count of third-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition from an offense in December 2007 in Piqua.

For the first count of the indictment, Hiser is facing up to 15 years to life or life without parole in prison and up to a $20,000 fine if convicted. For the remaining counts of the indictment, Hiser is facing up to 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

The Troy Police Department originally arrested Hiser in February, charging him with multiple counts of first-degree felony rape and seven counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor were dismissed in Miami County Municipal Court.

Hiser is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on $50,000 bond.

