PIQUA CATHOLIC HONOR ROLL

PIQUA — Piqua Catholic School has named the following students to its honor roll for third quarter:

Fifth grade

• 1st Honors: Miley Heffelfinger, Kaden Lee

• 2nd Honors: Bailey Cooper, Myah Jefferis, Aga Polakowski, Kailee Rank, Catelyn Schieltz, Kennedy Stephenson

Sixth Grade

• 1st Honors: Seth Knapke, Daria Lee, Katie McFarland, Donovan O’Leary, Kylynn Owen

• 2nd Honors: Chloe Fornara, Aubri Karn, Brooklyn Larck, Connor Stephenson

Seventh Grade

• 1st Honors: Wyatt Earthart, Matthew Galbreath, AJ Newson, Hayden Sever, Evan Trevino

• 2nd Honors: James Larger

8th Grade

• 1st Honors: Molly Greene, Michael McFarland, Colleen O’Leary

• 2nd Honors: Alexis Bollinger, Taylor Cooper, Sophie Pickrel, Kyle Pierre, Brenden Werling, Elaina Young