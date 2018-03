PIQUA — Nicholas School students and staff recently celebrated the 100th day of school. The students set a goal of bringing in 100 canned good by the 100th day. The students and staff exceeded the goal by donating 206 canned goods. The canned goods have been donated to the Bethany Center.

Provided photo Nicholas School students show the over 200 canned goods that the school raised in honor of the 100th day of school. Pictured are students Ciera, Ryan, Ava, and Kassidy.

Students donate over 200 canned goods