Piqua Catholic School Honor Roll

PIQUA — The following students have been named to the honor roll at Piqua Catholic School:

FIFTH GRADE

First honors: Miley Heffelfinger, Daren Lee, Aga Polakowski

Second honors: Bailey Cooper, Myah Jefferis, Kailee Rank, Catelyn Schieltz, Kennedy Stephenson

SIXTH GRADE

First honors: Aubri Karn, Daria Lee, Katie McFarland, Donovan O’Leary, Kylynn Owen

Second honors: Chloe Fornara, Seth Knapke, Brooklyn Larck, Connor Stephenson

SEVENTH GRADE

First honors: Evan Trevino, Matthew Galbreath, Wyatt Earhart, Hayden Sever

Second honors: James Larger, AJ Newson

EIGHTH GRADE

First honors: Molly Greene, Michael McFarland, Colleen O’Leary

Second honors: Alexis Bollinger, Christian Clouse, Taylor Cooper, Sophie Pickrel, Kyle Pierre, Brenden Werling, Elaina Young