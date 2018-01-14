UVCC reduces staff by one

PIQUA — For financial reasons, the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education, during its meeting, Jan. 9, voted a reduction in force in the Adult Office Technology Workforce Development department.

One full-time, salaried position was eliminated and Roger Fulk, of Sidney, was notified that he had lost his job. The board then immediately passed a resolution to hire Fulk as an instructor on an intermittent/hourly staff contract in the same department at a rate of $22 per hour.

The board also hired Ralph Ash as an instructor in the Digital Design and Print Technologies Department, approved Patsy Burnside as the FCCLA club adviser for the Newton satellite FCCLA chapter and accepted the resignation of Logan Billing, adult full-time financial aid specialist.

Jenelle Winn, an instructor in the Health Information Management Technologies Department, was voted a salary raise based on additional certification. Her annual salary is now $48,765.

In other action, the board:

• Approved an agreement with Eductional Management SErvices for interim financial aid support.

• Approved bond for the president of the board.

• Authorized the superintendent to employ personnel and to sign and file grant proposals.

• Authorized insurance for board members.

• Named the treasurer the public records designee.

• Updated temporary appropriations.

• Accepted donations of a $200 Troy Foundation grant to support the general fund, 15 yards of black mulch by Lillicrap Timber & Mulch for the Landscape management program, a television by Detailed Machining Inc. for a recruitment prize, a 1999 Freightline semi truck and two Detroit diesel engines by the University of Northwestern Ohio for the Ag and Power Technologies program, a SEER heat pump and a 60,000 BTU Goodman electric furnace by Scott Naill for the HVAC-R program and $250 by Jason Haak for the SkillsUSA program.

• Approved out-of-state travel for Sara Plozay, cosmetology instructor, to attend Skills USA regional officer training in Leesburg, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Frederick, Maryland, Jan. 14-19.

• Contracted with Levin Porter Architects for the design of a new classroom.

• Authorized the advertisement of bids to construct a classroom for the electrical trades program.

• Approved the licensed public nurse tuition schedule.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

