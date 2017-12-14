UVCC Names Student of the Month

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center Student Services Director, Matt Meyer, released the names of the Career Center’s High School Students-of-the-Month for November 2017.

According to Meyer, students from each program are named for the honor (Student-of-the-Month) to recognize extra effort and to encourage development of leadership, scholarship, citizenship and community service abilities throughout the year.

The recipients for November were:

Anna: Allie Skidmore, Early Childhood Education & Care I; Brooke Werling, Cosmetology II.

Covington: Ashley Wooten, Design & Digital Print Technologies I; Parker Dysinger, Environmental Occupations I.

Ft. Loramie: Kyla Holthaus, Cosmetology I; Rylee Poeppelman, Cosmetology I; Troy Sturwold, Agricultural & Power Technologies II (Guided Study).

Jackson Center: Shelby Ducat, Design & Digital Print Technologies II.

Miami East: Seth Redick, Welding I (American Government).

Newton: Ashley Vance, Cosmetology II.

Piqua: Kearston Blair, Early Childhood Education & Care II; Amber Brady, Early Childhood Education & Care I (Guided Study).

Sidney: Hayley Barker, Discovery; Stephen Blackford, Automotive Services II (Student Assistance); Dawson Carpenter, Automotive Collision Repair II (Science); Kaycee Fortkamp, Veterinary Science I.

Troy: Amber Paige Joins, Interactive Media II; Ashley Rowan, Teacher Academy I; Jordan Shepherd, Interactive Media I.