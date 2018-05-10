Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 4

DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop on State Route 40, Ryan Esposito was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cited for an improper registration light and driving under suspension. Amber Walden was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and a warrant out of Montgomery County for aggravated possession of drugs

May 5

BIKE PATH ASSAULT: A deputy was on bike patrol near the 7 Mile Marker on the bike path. The deputy located a vehicle off the path occupied by two individuals on property belonging to Miami County Park District. After identifying the individuals as, Glenn Goudy and Ashley Harper, the driver Glenn Goudy drove away. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle on foot, Goudy almost struck the deputy with his vehicle and fled from the scene. Glenn Goudy will be charged with assault on a peace officer, two counts of assault, failure to comply, trespassing, and driving under suspension. Harper was charged with trespassing.

WELFARE CHECK: A deputy responded to the 2100 block of LeFevre Road, Troy, in reference a welfare check of a male laying the ditch next to the roadway. At the conclusion of the investigation, the male subject was transported to the Veterans Hospital by a relative.

May 7

THEFT: A deputy responded to Milcon Construction, Troy, in reference to a theft of a commercial truck. The truck was located and returned to the owner and the suspect was arrested and placed into the Miami County Jail.

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to an assault complaint that occurred at the downtown jail.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 5900 block of Scarff Road, New Carlisle, on the report of a breaking and entering. Case pending investigation.

SCAM: A Troy resident reported he received two suspicious phone calls today. The calls are from New York and the number is (585) 633-0032. The resident reported there is a recording saying he has allegations against him and he needed to contact local

law enforcement. After the recording is complete the call disconnects. The deputy called the number and only received a busy signal. The deputy warned him it was a possible scam.

May 8

FAKE BILL: A deputy was dispatched to the Pleasant Hill Dollar General on a report of a fraud. Upon arrival it was found that the business had received a fake $100 bill. This case is under investigation.

MENACING: A deputy responded to the Upper Valley Medical Center for a menacing complaint. After investigation, a female will be charged with aggravated menacing.

DRUG POSSESSION: While patrolling the area of S. SR. 201 and Dayton-Brandt, Bethel Township, a deputy observed the listed vehicle turn from Dayton-Brandt onto S. SR. 201, without using their turn signal. Once the violation was observed I initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Subsequently the registered owner was taken into custody for being in possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Piqua Police Department on a report of an assault that occurred at the Spring Creek Primary School. After further investigation, no charges were filed.

BUS VIOLATION: A deputy was requested to respond to the Troy High School bus barn in reference to a vehicle running the school bus lights.

A deputy observed the video of the incident. The driver was Katheryn Jackson admitted to running the stop bar and apologized for her actions. A citation was issued to Katheryn for the violation.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy started a suspicious complaint at the 4700 block of Dayton Brandt Road, New Carlisle.. Upon further investigation, Zachary Melton was arrested for driving under suspension, obstructing official business, possession of paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and trafficking in drugs.