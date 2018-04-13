Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff Office:

April 5

THEFT: A deputy was contacted by an administrator at the Upper Valley Career Center. A theft charge was filed.

THEFT: A deputy took a theft complaint in the 1100 block of W. Patricia Lane, Piqua. It was reported a caregiver for the victim had wrote fraudulent checks to herself from the victim’s bank account.

April 6

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Piqua-Troy Road, Piqua.

April 7

MAN RESCUED: Deputies responded to the Eldean covered bridge in Troy, for a male in the river. Dispatch was advising the male had possibly gone underwater. Deputy Larger and Deputy Lyons arrived on scene and the male was taken out of the water. The male was located on the river bank at the north side of Eldean Road overpass. Deputies Larger and Lyons were speaking to the male who was later identified as Mickey Cole. Mr. Cole was resistant towards assistance by deputies and was removed from the river bank by several other deputies and was carried to the Troy medic who was on dispatched to the scene. Mr. Cole was transported from the scene to UVMC.

Deputies spoke with a female on scene who stated the male took off running from her parked car and it was unknown if he slipped or jumped into the river.

A deputy attempted to speak with Mr. Cole about the incident at UVMC however Mr. Cole was not in the right state of mind to speak with anyone.

April 8

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 100 block of Irving Avenue, Bradford on a report of two social security checks which were reported stolen.

WARRANT: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle in the area of Calumet Road and State Route 55, Union Twp. and the driver was arrested for having a felony warrant out of Darke County. The female later arrived on scene to get the vehicle. She had a felony warrant as well. They were turned over to Darke County.

April 9

SHOTS FIRED: A resident of the Paris Court Trailer Park called and reported that someone shot at her trailer. She advised she was sleeping and was awoke by two shotgun blasts and had holes in her trailer. Ms. Harless was not sure where the shots came from. Two adults were arrested in connection of their child handing a gun inside their trailer.

April 10

K-9 ASSIST: A deputy assisted Troy PD attempt to locate a robbery suspect. K9 Bear was deployed and tracked to a business on Dorset Rd. Troy PD took the suspect into custody in the parking lot of that business in the 700 block of West Market Street, Troy.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a white Jeep Cherokee for failure to use a turn signal in the area of Eleanor and Laura Drive, Piqua. A male passenger was taken into custody for being in possession of drug paraphernalia and for being in possession of methamphetamine. A female passenger was summonsed into court for being in possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia associated with marijuana and for being in possession of marijuana.

April 11

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A deputy responded to the Paris Court Trailer Park in the 10000 block of N. County Road 25-A, Springcreek Twp. on a report of a disturbance. A male was arrested for disorderly conduct and aggravated menacing.

FRAUD: A Tipp City resident reported someone had fraudulently used her debit card in multiple online transactions.

April 12

FRAUD: A resident in the 8000 block of State Route 40, Tipp City, reported someone had fraudulently filed a tax return using their identity.

ESCAPE: Inmate Brian Gray was on a medical furlough at Sycamore Hospital, Kettering Network. Brian Gray was dropped off at Sycamore Hospital on April 11 and was advised of the conditions of his medical furlough.

Conditions are upon his release the hospital is the contact the Miami County Sheriff”s. The responsibility to return to the jail is on Mr. Gray. He was advised if he failed to return he would be charged with a Felony Escape charge.

At 10:44 a.m., deputies were advised he would be released soon. The transport was assigned to the civil section at 10:55 a.m. While deputies were enroute, Mr. Gray left the hospital at 12:04 p.m. It is unknown where he is currently. A charge of escape, a felony of the third degree, was filed on Mr. Gray.

THEFT: A resident in the 6000 block of Jay Road, Union Twp. reported the theft of her mail. She had been expecting the package and when it failed to arrive she made inquiries. She confirmed with the post office the package had been delivered, however she never received it.